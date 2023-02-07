“Kyrie Irving believes it’s a privilege for you, to watch him play”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts New Mavericks Guard, Says He Can Only Be Given Yearly Contracts

Over the years, the NBA has had plenty of controversial players, but none like Kyrie Irving. Those others were either party animals or had some kind of addiction that led them to controversies. Irving, on the other hand, never needed any external influence. Stephen A. Smith might know why.

Recently, Irving’s unwillingness to stay in a great, championship-contending team for the third time in his career in the space of six years, brought him to Dallas to team up with yet another superstar in Luka Doncic.

ESPN’s veteran analyst might have the perfect answer for all the hows and why’s the NBA community has for Uncle Drew over the years. Let’s check out what it is.

Stephen A. Smith believes Kyrie Irving considers himself the most knowledgeable man

In a recent segment of his solo show Know Mercy, the highest money-making analyst in all sports, Stephen A. Smith, went on his typical rant. However, this was not like most of his other rants, this actually made sense.

The $20 million worth basketball expert talked about how Kyrie is worth $50 million a year for the player he is but cannot be given a contract longer than a year because the point guard believes he’s more knowledgeable than everyone else.

Kyrie Irving is a guy who believes it is a privilege for you, to watch him play, rather than it being a privilege, he possesses to have the skills that he has to put on display for us to watch. Watch more on this topic in today’s episode – the link is in the bio. pic.twitter.com/dQRi7KjrtH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 6, 2023

Give him only monthly contracts to be on the safer side, Mark Cuban! If it were possible, Cuban would not give him anything more than that when the time comes.

How is Irving going to earn his place on any team?

If the Mavericks’ owner decides to keep the 2016 NBA champ following this season when he hits free agency, he’d have to lose some big bucks irrespective of how Irving has tarnished his own image after his trade request in Brooklyn and disowning KD in the middle of a season when they could have achieved something together.

It’s because of the very reason Stephen A. mentioned, he believes it’s our privilege to watch him play. But we know how Mark is as a person, he is not going to entertain the shenanigans of this man for long.

Even if he gives him a new contract, the day Irving starts his antics in Dallas, Cuban would trade him for cookies if there would be no takers for him then.

