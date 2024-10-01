Kyrie Irving Believes Mavericks’ Dreams Can Be Possible With Klay Thompson, But Can Luka Doncic and Co. Pull it Off?

The Mavericks’ previous campaign was a massive success despite getting gentleman swept in the NBA Finals by the Boston Celtics. It was an uphill climb for Luka Doncic and Co. as they finished the regular season with only the fifth-best record.

Come postseason time, the Mavs shifted gears and overcame the LA Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves with none of the 3 series going to 7 games.

With them coming up short, Kyrie Irving now believes that Klay Thompson is the missing piece that could help the Texas side achieve their championship goals.

“We got better as a group that has leadership and experience, especially on that championship stage… I feel like our dreams can be possible because he’s here now.”

The Mavs’ acquisition of Thompson has been one of the biggest stories of the 2024 offseason. Three months after the deal was finalized, the basketball community could finally hear members of the reigning Western Conference champs give their opinions on the signing. Irving’s bold claims stood out during the media day, expressing his confidence regarding the team’s championship goals.

Thompson will be an uplifting presence in the locker room. Given his championship pedigree coupled with his 5 All-Star selections, Dallas has added a veteran who still has more to give to the game.

While it would be brilliant for Klay to return to the form he was in prior to his 2019 injury, fans know not to get their hopes too high. However, if the sharpshooter still provides that much-needed floor spacing even in a diminished role, the Mavs could look quite different on the offensive end of the floor from last year.

Unlike his time in the Bay Area, the swingman will now share the court with not one but two ball-dominant players. Nevertheless, Klay’s style of play will still thrive. He doesn’t require the ball in his hands as often as other role players do. This fact was evident during the previous campaign when the two-way star recorded the second-most (207) catch-and-shoot three-pointers among all other players in the league.

Apart from being able to maneuver without having the rock in his hands, the multiple-time All-NBA player also contributed by taking on some playmaking responsibilities. Since the two horrific injuries that he suffered, Klay’s made up for the dip in his points per game stat by increasing assists.

Pre-injury, in the first eight seasons of his career, Thompson averaged 2.3 assists per game. This number rose slightly after getting injured, and his 2021-22 campaign saw that number rise to 2.8 while he played about 4 minutes less on average per game. With Doncic and Irving being high-scoring players, Thompson will be taking on more of the distributor role, possibly witnessing a ‘meteoric’ rise in APG.

Similarly, Thompson also made substantial improvements on the rebounding end. This stat improved from 3.5 RPG to 3.7 RPG after injury.

Klay Thompson still provides value… 38.1% on massive catch & shoot 3P volume (7.1 3PA/g). These are NOT wide-open looks. Klay still gets buckets off movement & has legit defense bending off-ball gravity. Certainly entering a new era of his career—hopefully he buys into his role pic.twitter.com/iphPIAF6Yh — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 30, 2024

On multiple occasions during the 2023-2024 campaign, Jason Kidd used a small-ball lineup. If this continues to be the case, their newest addition could shine once again.

Thompson will also be beneficial on the defensive end

Thompson has always been lauded for being one of the best pure shooters in NBA’s history. However, he is also underappreciated for his defensive prowess. An All-Defensive Team player, Thompson proved, pre-injury, that he was a force to reckon with on the perimeter and is capable of holding his ground when switched onto players ranging from the 1-4 position.

The 34-year-old’s contributions on the defensive end have gone down unfortunately – 114.8 DRTG – since returning from a series of injuries. But he can still manage to fill in for Doncic and Irving’s defensive shortcomings.

Thompson will not need to play the role of a defensive anchor despite being part of the team’s second unit. The likes of Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will be more suitable for this role. However, even if the former Warrior performs above par defensively, he will justify the three-year, $50 million extension that he signed earlier in the summer.

Irving isn’t incorrect in his bold claims

Thompson isn’t required to play at the All-Star level that he’s previously performed to prove his worth. In fact, it is almost certain that his stats might take a hit this coming season. However, he brings in a crucial factor that any team requires to win a title – championship experience. Expected to be a mentor figure in the locker room, Thompson is set to help the team have a positive mentality.

Irving has been part of a championship-winning roster in 2016. Hence, he is aware of the importance of such players. This explains why ‘The Ankletaker’ holds Thompson in such high regard.