“Kyrie Irving has entered Health and Safety Protocols!”: Shams Charania drops a bomb on Nets fans as the All-Star guard’s return to the NBA screeches to worrying halt

Brooklyn Nets fans panic as Shams Charania shares worrying news about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Can the Brooklyn Nets catch a break already?

Record wise, the team couldn’t be doing much better at the moment, as they sit on the tippy top of the East with a record of 21-8. But frankly, that has been more due to the brilliance of Kevin Durant than anything else.

Hell, since most of the team’s veterans have had to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, this man has consistently had to take underdeveloped, young prospects to battle every night, and somehow, still churn out a win.

But now, the thing is, that phenomenon will have to come to a stop. Why? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

We don’t think any other news would have been more gut-wrenching for Brooklyn fans than this one. But the thing is, it gets so much worse than just this.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kyrie Irving is confirmed to be entering health and safety protocols shortly after his return to the Brooklyn Nets

As we said, the Nets really can’t catch a break.

For those that may not know, the franchise had initially forbidden Kyrie Irving from being part of the team after he refused to take the vaccine. This was basically due to the fact that unvaccinated players wouldn’t be allowed to play in Brooklyn and San Francisco. So, not only would he not be playing home games, but he’d also miss games against the Knicks and the Warriors.

But, despite their earlier inhibitions, because the state of their roster at this point, they decided to recall the artist. And well, shortly after, this happened.

Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

Yikes.

Frankly, we’re more concerned about just how bad the effects of Covid-19 will be on Kyrie, given that he is unvaccinated.

We’re sure there will be countless jokes in the NBA community. But, as genuine fans of his game, we just hope it’s nothing serious, and we can watch him do his magic out on the hardwood very, very soon.

