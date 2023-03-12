 Kyrie Irving has Paid Off Over $17 Million in Fines to NBA, Thanks to Stat Reveal From Curious Redditor

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) waits for a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, we start making excuses for a player’s behavior. And while it may not necessarily create harm, we continue to do some because they play it exceptionally well. There is no better example of this than Kyrie Irving.

The superstar point guard often gets a pass for rather bizarre behavior. Since no one has kept a check on him, he is more vocal about his opinions. Some of which has cost him.

His recent debacle with anti-semitism highlighted this fact rather clearly. The NBA didn’t feel okay with it and fined him, numerous times. And given just how many times he makes mistakes, he has racked up a lot in career fines.

Just how much exactly? The real figure is stunning!

Thanks to Kyrie Irving’s liberal use of his platform, he has given away over $17 million in fines to the NBA

The NBA pays its players a considerable amount of money, all things considered. Kyrie, being of the superstars of the league has earned his share.

But thanks to his behavior, Kyrie Irving has in a rather unique manner, given back over $17 million in fines. $17 million back to the league in fines. We are sure Irving has more than paid back his share.

It is uncanny to see anyone getting fined and let alone paying back this much. For context, the highest salary in the NBA this season is $48 million, and Irving has paid roughly a 3rd of that in fines.

How long should we continue to sweep this under the rug? And should someone try and help Irving understand the intricacies of the world?

Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs Grizzlies

While the aforementioned questions might take time to answer, the more pertinent one is, whether he will feature in tonight’s matchup vs the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving out vs. Memphis Grizzlies due to injury https://t.co/5fo3aIRgmn — CA Sports (@memphissports) March 12, 2023

As per the latest from the head coach, Jason Kidd, Irving is out for tonight’s game. He is still dealing with foot soreness. The Mavericks will be without his services and will face a similarly shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies.

Will they prevail? More importantly, can Kyrie stay out of the spotlight?

