“Kyrie Irving not playing at Philly tonight is a very bad sign for the team”: Skip Bayless suspects tension in the Nets camp as Uncle Drew didn’t suit up against the Sixers

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless suspects potential tension in the Brooklyn Nets camp as Kyrie Irving doesn’t suit up for the game against the Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to Philadelphia tonight to take on the Sixers for their third preseason game. Till now, the Nets have been undefeated this preseason, but that is most likely to change, with them being down 102-80 3 minutes into the 4th quarter.

Kevin Durant has 23 points and 7 rebounds, whereas James Harden scored 21 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists. For the Sixers, their backcourt combo of Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe combined for 47 points. Joel Embiid contributed 14 points, and Andre Drummond added another 16.

One thing that surprised people was the absence of Kyrie Irving. Since the city of Philadelphia has no vaccine mandate like New York or San Francisco, people expect Kyrie to play all the road games. However, not seeing him on the court raised questions, and one of the people to ask them was none other than Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless suspects tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets

When you’re a superstar caliber player and a team pays you to be so, they expect the most from you. Kyrie Irving is the same caliber player, and he is being paid to be the same. However, his stand on the vaccine has guaranteed that he would miss more than half the games this season. As one can imagine, this wouldn’t have sat right with the organization, as well as his teammates.

Skip Bayless talked about the same in his recent tweet. Kyrie Irving didn’t suit up for the preseason game in Philadelphia, and that is a cause for concern. Is there something up with the Nets’ front office and Kyrie? Did something happen between the players and Kyrie?

Very bad sign that Kyrie is not playing a game he was eligible to play, tonight at Philly. Sounds like this situation is only getting worse. Nets officials (and maybe players) aren’t keen on Kyrie being a part-time player. His Nets future is teetering. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 12, 2021

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith talked about a tension between the Nets’ big 3 recently as well. Maybe, things arent as good between the 3, and Kyrie’s unavailability might be the reason behind the same. We’ll have to wait and see how things shape up, as the Nets would head back home for one final preseason game before they head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks for the season opener.