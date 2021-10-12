Basketball

“Kyrie Irving not playing at Philly tonight is a very bad sign for the team”: Skip Bayless suspects tension in the Nets camp as Uncle Drew didn’t suit up against the Sixers

"Kyrie Irving not playing at Philly tonight is a very bad sign for the team": Skip Bayless suspects tension in the Nets camp as Uncle Drew didn't suit up against the Sixers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Bill Russell's mother Katie Russell made his father promise he'd send Bill to college": Celtics legend narrates the moving story of how he was given the middle name Felton after Southern University President
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving not playing at Philly tonight is a very bad sign for the team": Skip Bayless suspects tension in the Nets camp as Uncle Drew didn't suit up against the Sixers
“Kyrie Irving not playing at Philly tonight is a very bad sign for the team”: Skip Bayless suspects tension in the Nets camp as Uncle Drew didn’t suit up against the Sixers

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless suspects potential tension in the Brooklyn Nets camp as Kyrie Irving…