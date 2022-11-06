What Did LeBron Say About Kyrie Following His Antisemitism Row?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will forever be remembered together in NBA lore as the duo that took down the greatest regular season team of all time. Despite a subsequent falling out, a rekindled bromance was on the offing during the 2022-23 off-season.

However, despite their mutual interest in reuniting, no such move materialized. The Lakers and the Nets got stuck with their rosters and have endured tough starts to the season.

While there could still have been a move down the line, it is safe to say that Kyrie Irving and the recent drama surrounding the star guard could have effectively ended all interest in him. Following his “flat earth” talk and “anti-vax” stance, Irving seems to have found a new way to trigger the masses.

And this time, it involved a much more serious issue – spreading antisemitic propaganda. Kyrie had shared the link to an antisemitic movie on his public Twitter account and his lukewarm response further invited criticism.

At this point, Kyrie’s antics have proven to be commonplace. There’s something else the basketball public is concerned about though.

What did LeBron James have to say about his former teammate and once mentee?

LeBron James sounded quite dismayed as he addressed the topic of Kyrie’s antisemitism row. James however, did give Irving some credit for the apology he issued – despite the half-hearted nature of the same.

“I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last – today, or was it yesterday – he apologized. But he caused some harm” stated King James on the topic.

James went on to add to his statement by saying that “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you’re in – if you are promoting or soliciting, or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

“I don’t condone any hate. To any kind, any race…What Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people…I don’t respect it.” LeBron James on the drama surrounding former running mate Kyrie Irving 🗣 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/OnT1U7arOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

A champion of the people, it is natural that James is hurt by Kyrie’s actions as a friend. With Irving currently suspended by the Nets with a reparation plan, it remains to be seen how long the guard will remain out of action. James will be following the steps taken by Kyrie with full attention. Will there be guidance in the offering too from the former mentor?

How successful were Kyrie and James as a pairing at Cleveland?

Upon the end of his tenure with the Heatles, James wanted a return to his hometown Cavs. The Cavs, suddenly boosted by the possible arrival of their King and the rise of their new young guard, Kyrie, instantly rose to contender status.

With the addition of Kevin Love, their status instantly rose to the kings of the East. And then, they marched ahead trouncing the Golden State Warriors from down 3-1. Kyrie and James had the series’ of their life and Irving hit arguably the clutchest shot of the decade.

A fallout followed with Kyrie wanting to be the No.1 option elsewhere. This didn’t really work out for the young guard though. Attempts at reconciliation followed but to no avail.

And now, it seems it is beyond reparation with all the controversies. Will there be any change in circumstances soon?

