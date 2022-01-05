“Kyrie Irving really found a way to play without getting the vaccine”: Shaquille O’Neal shares media concerning the Nets star’s unprecedented return to play

Shaquille O’Neal shares an Instagram story that says Kyrie Irving found a way to return to the Nets without getting the vaccine.

Kyrie Irving made headlines all throughout the 2021 NBA offseason for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While guys like Andrew Wiggins and Bradley Beal also expressed a level of concern with getting the vaccine, they did eventually get it for the sake of their family’s safety and/or for an easier way to about with the season.

Kyrie Irving however, has stuck to his word and not gotten the vaccine as of yet. He claims that he would only consider getting it if there is a plant-based shot available to receive.

Despite him not being vaccinated, the 2016 champ has been allowed to return to play for the Brooklyn Nets. For those who might not remember, the Nets as an organization decided against having Irving show up for only half of their games as they wanted full commitment from their players.

With Health and Safety Protocols ravaging the league, including the Nets, bringing back a 50/40/90 guys seemed like a logical step.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a meme about Kyrie Irving and his return to play.

Shaquille O’Neal has had quite a lot of thoughts about the Kyrie Irving debacle, taking to his ‘Big Podcast’ to share his opinions with the world. His major stance on this situation for the longest time was that the Nets needed to get him out of there.

Seems as though he’s cooled off on that idea but at the same time, he’s taking to Instagram to post memes on his story that may he still feels a certain type of way about Irving.

The way that Kyrie Irving can make his return is with him only playing away games and in states that don’t force a vaccine mandate. So playing against the LA teams or in Toronto is out of the question for Irving.

He’s reportedly set to make his return to play tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers.