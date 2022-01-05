Basketball

“Kyrie Irving really found a way to play without getting the vaccine”: Shaquille O’Neal shares media concerning the Nets star’s unprecedented return to play

“Kyrie Irving really found a way to play without getting the vaccine”: Shaquille O’Neal shares media concerning the Nets star’s unprecedented return to play
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
BBL Latest News: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers officially postponed due to 13 Covid positive cases in Brisbane Heat
Next Article
"I don't fear nobody dawg, I don't care if you 7"7' or whatever, I'm coming straight at you": Ja Morant's performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him
NBA Latest Post
"I don't fear nobody dawg, I don't care if you 7"7' or whatever, I'm coming straight at you": Ja Morant's performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him
“I don’t fear nobody dawg, I don’t care if you 7″7′ or whatever, I’m coming straight at you”: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

Ja Morant displays another clutch performance extending the Grizzlies winning streak to six games. The…