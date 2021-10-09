“Kyrie Irving recruited Kevin Durant at the tunnel”: NBA Fans react to tunnel video of 2019 NBA All-Star Game where Nets superstars hatched their superteam plan

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant reportedly first floated the idea of teaming up with each other at the 2019 All-Star Game.

Most NBA fans will attest to the notion that the 2019 offseason was the wildest we’ve ever had. We saw tectonic shifts in the dynamics of the league that have changed it forever.

Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers have now become powerhouse franchises and perennial contenders. The likes of the Warriors have become also-rans in the playoff race out West.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, were buoyed by the addition of the most skilled big man in the league in Anthony Davis. This enabled them to embark on a championship run during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Also Read – The Bulls can’t say things now without going out and proving it! When Larry Bird made sure he paid back after getting embarrassed by Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Perhaps the biggest and most consequential move of the offseason was, however, made before the summer even started. Many NBA fans believe that Irving first floated the idea of teaming up together to Durant in 2019.

This is a story that has independently been corroborated by New York-based journalists like Matt Sullivan. However, not many know that there exists some live video footage of these deliberations as well.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant spotted discussing max slots at the 2019 All-Star Game

Both Kyrie and KD were in great situations even during the 2018-19 NBA season. The Slim Reaper was helping the Warriors lead a charge for their threepeat bid. Kyrie, meanwhile, seemed to be surrounded by oodles of young talent in Celtictown.

All of this changed when the Celtics started the 2018-19 season off in stop-start fashion. They never really got going as a team, and it became clear that Kyrie would be departing as the season wore on.

The first signs of this came when the mercurial point guard was spotted chatting away to glory with his dear pal KD in Charlotte. The clip below shows the duo discussing the idea of teaming up with 2 max slots in Brooklyn.

Also Read – LeBron James is the only player I can’t compare with anyone! When Charles Barkley raved about the Lakers superstar’s unique basketball abilities.

The lip-reading skills of the tunnel reporters and videomakers aside, it is clear that the duo was destined to team up at some point. It is now the Nets’ headache to combine their championship-level talent into a true title run.