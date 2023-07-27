Years After ‘Fracturing His Friendship’ With Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Claimed James Harden Was better Offensive Player Than MJ And Kobe Bryant

James Harden has been one of the best offensive threats in the modern NBA. During his stint with the Houston Rockets, the Beard established himself as a lethal scorer. After averaging almost 34 points per game in his final three seasons with the Texas side, Harden decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Brooklyn. The star had to change his offensive output now that he was sharing the hardwood with two other generational scorers. From a scoring-first Guard, the 2018 Most Valuable Player took on the playmaking, pass-first Point Guard role. Seeing Harden adapt to the change so well, Charles Barkley couldn’t help himself but compare the then-Nets star to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, with whom Barkley fractured his friendship years ago.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be extremely close friends. In fact, the duo would spend hours sipping beers and playing golf together. Unfortunately, Sir Charles’ criticism of Jordan’s way of handling business was not appreciated by the latter. Ever since Barkley attacked MJ’s style of running the Charlotte Hornets, the two had a fall-out, ending their relationship.

Charles Barkley once had some huge praise for James Harden

James Harden had a completely different role for the Brooklyn Nets than ever before. Taking on the team’s playmaking duties, while still scoring 24+ PPG, Charles Barkley was a fan of Harden. In 2021, during an ESPN interview, the Round Mound of Rebound had some huge praises directed towards the 6-foot-5 star. Barkley dismissed LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to call James Harden the best player in the world.

Advertisement

“This guy might be the best basketball player in the world. I mean, he might be the best player in the world. I’ve always thought he was the best offensive player. He wasn’t as great as Michael (Jordan) and Kobe (Bryant), but I said a few years ago and people laughed at me, he’s the best offensive player I’ve ever seen. But right now, no disrespect to LeBron or Giannis or anybody. James Harden might be the best basketball player in the world.”

The TNT analyst even went a step ahead to call Harden a better offensive player than Jordan and Bryant. Apparently, the two Shooting Guards couldn’t hit the three-ball or draw fouls as well as James.

“Michael and Kobe were better players from a Guard standpoint. But, as far as offensively, they couldn’t shoot 3s like him. They were not as great as dribbling the basketball, going to the basket, and getting fouled… He (Harden) is an offensive machine.”

Harden is an assassin on the offensive end. However, there is no way that he is better than MJ and the Black Mamba. One might even argue that Kevin Durant has a deeper offensive arsenal than his former teammate.

Advertisement

Barkley believes the 76ers should trade Harden

Despite averaging north of 20 points and 10 assists per game in the 2022-2023 season, James Harden was unable to co-lead the Sixers to a deep playoff run. Charles Barkley, who once couldn’t stop raving about Harden, now joins the group of fans that believes that Philly should trade the Southpaw.

“Well, I personally think the Sixers need to move on… I think they should trade James Harden. That’s my personal opinion.”

Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as the favorites to acquire James Harden. If the move to the Clippers was to be true, it’ll be interesting to see how the star-studded lineup with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Harden would co-exist.