NFT Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo Sells for a Whopping $187,000 From Ultra-rare NBA Collection

Feb 14, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It looks as though the value of NBA players is quite high even in the digital world. The latest is Giannis Antetokounmpo. A 1 of 1 NFT featuring the Greek Freak sold for a whopping 6 figures!

Yes, an NFT. For those that are unaware, NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens. A digital piece of information or token that cannot be replicated. It only exists on the blockchain.

NFTs were the buzzword for 2022. And it looks as though it is still buzzing for 2023. In the latest round of auctions for SorareNBA, a host of NBA players were sold as NFTS.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NFT sells for a whopping $187,348

Yes, an NFT featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo sold for $187,348. And while the value of the NFT might climb both ways, it is unclear how high the ceiling is.

Like with all NFTs, the sale was in ETH or Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain. Giannis’ NFT went for 113.4 ETH, which was more than double the second closest, an Anthony Davis token which went for 48.9 ETH.

Not sure how I’m just seeing this, but the Giannis Antetokounmpo Unique 1/1 SorareNBA card sold for a record $187,348 last week. Absolutely insane.https://t.co/LWJStRzcQp pic.twitter.com/5uKVg9hBVX — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) February 14, 2023

The value that Giannis has is quite evident, even if it is in the digital space.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to an 11-0

Well, the reason why Giannis’ value is so high even in the digital world can be down to the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks are on an 11-0 run.

He is 2nd in the MVP ladder and with the Bucks going 0.5 games behind Celtics, there is a chance he leapfrogs Nikola Jokic in the standings.

Giannis is averaging 37.8 points per game during this run, the most in such a streak. As the playoff approaches, the question is, will the Bucks go all the way?

