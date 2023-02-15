When is Bronny James Going to the NBA?: A Look Into How Long Before LeBron James Can Play With His Eldest Son

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James could not be wooing NBA fans more than he has been off late if god almighty helped him out. Of course, the man isn’t the greatest high school player ever. But, his growth over the past couple of years has been beyond significant. And because of it, NBA scouts have joined fans in all the excitement.

But when will all this hype be tested? After all, we have been talking about LeBron James’s older son for a long time.

When will he finally get to show what he is made of at the highest level?

Also Read: “Dwight Howard Is On The Worst Taiwanese Team”: Shaquille O’Neal Throws Shade At Former Laker Yet Again

How far is Bronny James from the NBA?

Bronny James is now 18 years old, legally an adult now, and a senior in high school.

If this was the early 2000s, the young man could’ve declared for the NBA right out of school. However, of course, things have changed massively since those times.

Now, the rules are that the prospect has to either go to college or turn pro in a different league for about a year before they are eligible to be drafted. So, by that logic, Bronny James is still about a year or so away from being able to play in the NBA.

Schools recruiting Bronny James: UCLA

Michigan

Ohio State

USC

Oregon

and others… 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/3xxu6k2JoT — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 13, 2022

However, something tells us he’s not going to be rushing himself. After all, while the man’s potential is beyond incredible, there is still some polishing to be done. And what better way to do it, than in college where minutes are far easier to come by?

So, while Bronny James will become eligible to be drafted in 2024, he could wait a bit longer before he finally feels ready to play in the NBA.

Which school is Bronny James planning to go to?

Bronny James currently possesses a myriad of offers from a host of colleges from around the States. However, which school has he chosen?

At the time of writing, the son of LeBron James has been awfully reserved about his choices. However, most speculation suggests that he will choose the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bronny James in Ohio State gear. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/It9OGYjWBV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 6, 2022

That being said, a 5-star prospect did recently make the news for saying that James is set to go to a certain other college, something you can read about, right here.

Also Read: “A Mixture of Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway”: Shaquille O’Neal Confidently Gave Away The Keys of the Kingdom to Dwyane Wade