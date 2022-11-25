"Shams Charania Runs Hoop Central": $1.5 Million NBA Insider's Biased Tweets Against Stephen Curry  Russell Westbrook Stand Exposed

Recently NBA Insider and analyst Shams Charania found himself in an embarrassing situation. The Athletic reporter got called out for running the popular social media account Hoop Central. A grave error on the part of the Chicago native, finding himself amid a storm online.

Shams was exposed via a screenshot posted on Hoop Central’s Twitter account. The subject being Draymond Green’s reaction to Lakers guard Patrick Beverley’s 3-game suspension.

The owner of Hoop Central is Shams himself LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/QxFgTYZAVM — Real NBA Quotez (@realnbaquotxz) November 24, 2022

What appeared the screenshot to be captured from Shams’ phone. Thus leaving the 28-year-old in a distressing situation with social media digging up some of the account’s old tweets, uncovering his biased opinions on players and former colleagues.

Thus it was only a matter of time before the skeletons from the closet appeared, leaving Shams potentially read-faced.

NBA Twitter reacts to Shams Charania getting exposed for running Hoop Central.

So HoopCentral was really Shams burner the whole time 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ynig9X5u6P — 🤝 (@PHXBuns) November 24, 2022

It was always team Woj anyway @ShamsCharania a goofy lol pic.twitter.com/pw1ZdVKPYH — 🌖⚡️ (@thundercudi) November 25, 2022

It’s definitely not lol — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 24, 2022

this is crazy — NBACentral (@TheNBACantrel) November 24, 2022

LOL shams forgot to log out pic.twitter.com/gHGfJjtTN0 — Alex (@starfly00709) November 24, 2022

This certainly doesn’t look good on Shams’ resume, given the dent the above controversy could cause on the NBA Insider’s credibility.

A look into Shams Charania’s background.

Shams was born and raised in Chicago, graduating from Loyola University. The Athletic reporter began his sportswriting career at a mere 17 years old, covering the Bulls for ChicagoNow.

On catching veteran Adrian Wojnarowski’s attention, Shams joined Yahoo Sports. The 28-year-old’s role entailed him breaking news about contract extensions and high-profile signings.

In 2018, Shams joined The Athletic and Stadium, rising the ranks as he broke the news of Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19, as well as former US President Donal Trump and First Lady Melina Trump testing the same.

The senior reporter has amassed a net worth of $1.5 million, delivering breaking news.

