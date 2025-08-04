“Kyrie Irving Was Traded to Boston Celtics”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Leave Milwaukee This Season, Says Shams Charania

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) observes the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Following three years of first-round exits, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks has become extremely uncertain. A superstar who many viewed to be a one-team player could force his way out of Milwaukee. As things currently stand, the two-time MVP will be on the Bucks roster for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, but that doesn’t mean the team is safe from any future trade demands.

Fans and front offices alike are watching and waiting for the Bucks to make Antetokounmpo available. Although it would require a king’s ransom to acquire him, that won’t prevent teams from pursuing the legendary forward.

ESPN insider Shams Charania has a new update to the Giannis-Bucks saga.

“Sources tell me there is nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave [and go] elsewhere,” Charania said on ESPN’s First Take.

It’s not surprising to see Giannis continue to evaluate all possible options. It isn’t like the Bucks have turned the roster into a championship contender. Objectively, this is the least talented team surrounding him since 2017.

The front office signed Myles Turner in hopes of satisfying Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, that came at the expense of Damian Lillard, whose waive added $22.5 million in dead money to the franchise’s cap space.

Milwaukee’s future doesn’t look too bright right now, but a lot can change in the NBA.

“There’s been some real conversations he’s having with his inner circle, from my understanding. And the one big question that is surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his camp is, can he win another championship?” Charania revealed.

Giannis’ main goal is to compete for a championship every single season. A few of Giannis’ contemporaries have been in his same position and found themselves on a new team mere weeks before training camp.

“Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics in August when he got moved. Damian Lillard was actually traded to Milwaukee in September,” Shams said.

It would be devastating to see Giannis Antetokounmpo depart from Milwaukee. He remains behind Stephen Curry as the longest-tenured player on one team among active players. It would be a great story if he could finish his career with the Bucks, but at the end of the day, the NBA is a business.