“It wasn’t like Marcus Smart looked at me and was like ‘I’m trying to hurt that dude’”: Stephen Curry defends the Celtics guard for his play that injured Chef Curry

According to Stephen Curry, Marcus Smart didn’t have any malicious intentions of injuring the GSW MVP when he dove for the ball.

During the Warriors’ 16th March clash against the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and ended up injuring Stephen Curry in the process. During the 2nd period of the contest, Curry started limping soon after the controversial play, headed to the locker room, and was ruled out of the game.

Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Several analysts and basketball enthusiasts gave their opinions on whether or not Smart injured Steph intentionally. However, ignoring all the critics, Smart said:

“I make winning plays. That’s what I do. Don’t blame it on me, Get used to it”

On the other hand, Steve Kerr believed that Marcus’ dive was a “dangerous play”.

Kerr says he and Marcus Smart are “good,” but the Dubs’ coach let him know it was a “dangerous play” pic.twitter.com/FKPPDwXpXM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

“Marcus Smart didn’t try to hurt me”: Stephen Curry

Amid all the hate Smart has been receiving on social media for injuring Curry, Steph decided to defend the Cs’ two-way guard.

“He didn’t try to hurt me,” Curry said. “There’s a certain way that he plays that I don’t think many other people would have made the play that he did. But I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me. It was kind of just a tough situation. Just the way he plays there’s a conversation of should he or shouldn’t he have, but it wasn’t like he looked at me and was like ‘I’m trying to hurt that dude.’ It’s basketball.”

“He didn’t try to hurt me” Steph says the play Marcus Smart made Wednesday night wasn’t dirty pic.twitter.com/KFXJBEp9zK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Talking about his return, The Baby-Faced Assassin stated that he hoped to be available by the start of the playoffs. Curry further gave an update:

“Yeah, I think I’ve got enough time for that, but I’m an optimist,” Curry said.

“That two weeks is kind of marked to know how it’s healing. From what I’m told just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that’s kind of underneath there, you want to not rush the beginning phases of healing. Because that’s where you get the most progress, so that when you do put the shoe back on, get back on the court, get reps you’re not dealing with crazy soreness or anything.”