“Kyrie Irving will be on his best behavior until he gets paid”: Reports Suggest Mavericks Guard Would Sign an Extension Before Free Agency

Feb 10, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) meets with teammates at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It has not been a month since Kyrie Irving made a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets and jumped ship from one contender to another. And here we are talking about whether he stays with the Mavericks after the ongoing season ends.

But are we in the wrong here? The man has literally ditched top contenders for the championship for the 3rd straight time in the last 6 years. What’s the guarantee that he would stay with Luka Doncic and Co? They look quite weak compared to the 2016-17 Cavaliers, 2018-19 Celtics, and 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets (until January).

An NBA executive from the East believes that he will stay unless there is a falloff between him and Luka.

Is Kyrie Irving in Dallas to stay? or will he leave once he hits the free agency?

Honestly, even Irving might not know the answer to that. He might be turning 31 in the spring, but if you are expecting a long-term commitment from the 2016 NBA champ like most athletes in their later prime age want, you’d be hurt.

However, don’t be surprised if the point guard signs an extension with the Mavs any time soon. According to BR and an Eastern Conference Exec, Irving is staying in Dallas unless things go south between him and Doncic.

He had a few other speculations as well which will sound more like Kyrie.

Where else can Irving go?

There are a lot of teams that are tanking for the #1 pick of the 2023 Draft which could get them Victor Wenbanyama. And after they get him they will immediately become playoffs contenders whether it’s San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets.

However, if they would want to pair the Frenchman with a veteran guard to make that postseason deeper, Irving could be useful for them. They would also have the cap space to entertain his max contract expectations which should get him in excess of $45 million next year.

Looks like the upcoming summer is also going to be as fun as this month’s transfer deadline.

