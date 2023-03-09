“Nothing Like Fans Telling Me How To Play Basketball”: Kyrie Irving Gets Into Heated Verbal Exchange With Spectator

Despite Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic being in incredible form, the Dallas Mavericks sustained a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing without Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum led the side putting up a game-high 32 points in the 113-106 victory.

Kai, who averaged 34.3 points in the past 3 games, had yet another solid night. Seeing his All-Star counterpart return to the locker room in the 3rd period, the 6-foot-2 guard took on most of the team’s offensive load on his shoulders. Scoring 11 4th-quarter points, the NBA champ concluded the bout with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Kyrie also engaged in a verbal altercation with a supporter sitting courtside. Going back and forth with the heckler, he was heard saying:

“Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball”

Fans and Kyrie going back and forth pic.twitter.com/v8dWWdZ3AL — Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) March 9, 2023

NBA Twitter defends Kyrie Irving

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions, coming to the Mavs’ superstar’s defence.

Kai’s stats as a Maverick

In no time since he joined the Texas-based franchise did Irving look in sync with his new teammates.

11 games since joining Mark Cuban’s team, the 8-time All-Star has been putting up a career-high 27.5 points along with 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Clearly, the former Rookie of the Year took no time to find his rhythm after the trade. However, with merely 15 games remaining for the conclusion of the regular season, it’s time Irving and Luka start leading the Mavs to wins and rise up the standings.

