“Kyrie is the Scorer That Everyone Thinks Kevin Durant Is”: Draymond Green Makes Bold Claim After Witnessing Kyrie Irving’s Crazy Game Winner

During a recent episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show’, Draymond Green couldn’t help but be wildly impressed by Dallas Mavericks star, Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for Kevin Durant, however, the Warriors star’s reaction dragged his name into the swing of things, something Green failed to mince his words with whatsoever.

The Golden State man’s reaction comes after Irving’s incredible game-winner during the contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets. Despite fasting for Ramadan, Kyrie Irving put up a long floater over the outstretched arms of Nikola Jokic to win the game, as seen in Hoop Central’s X[Formerly Twitter] post.

This shot prompted a myriad of reactions from the NBA community, something Draymond Green decided to become a part of. Left in awe of the Mavericks star, Green said the following on his show.

“Kyrie Irving is the scorer the world thinks of Kevin Durant. There are some things at times that you can do to Kevin to make it a little tougher on him. Kyrie Irving, you can’t like do anything to make it hard on him. He got the game of basketball figured out. When it comes to playing with the basketball, he’s got that figured out.”

As Kevin Durant may put it in the upcoming weeks, it was a bit unnecessary to drag his name into this conversation, especially in a way that questions if fans are giving him too much credit. However, that aside, it is hard to argue with Green’s words on Irving.

The guard has long been called the most skilled player of all time because of the array of things he can do on a basketball court. Speaking on the matter next, Green went on to bring up Lillard’s X post claiming the same.

“I saw Damian Lillard tweet, ‘Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player in NBA history’. And quite frankly, I’m not sure who can argue against that. Me personally, I may argue Steph Curry is the most skilled player we’ve ever seen, most talented, just some things that he can do. But as I said before, you have an argument. It has to be argued, because the skill level is unbelievable.

It is very hard to argue against Green here. Except for Stephen Curry, there has not been one player in NBA history that could come close to challenging Irving for the most skilled on a basketball court. In fact, given what he pulls off on a nightly basis with the ball in his hands, it is no wonder many believe it will be a very long time before a player who could even remotely get close to upstaging Irving shows up on the scene.