“l need to go to the horses every time I travel”: 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic jokingly puts demands for his off-court plans after thrashing the New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets All-Star Center, Nikola Jokic is enjoying on the court as well as off it. After blowing off the Heat puts up a show in New York.

Maybe there were Centers in the NBA who could shoot threes, maybe there were 7-footers who could pass the rock well but none did it better and more consistently than Nikola Jokic.

The 2021 MVP can do everything at the highest of levels with basketball in his hands. He’s having another MVP caliber season averaging over 26 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal a game.

Denver Nuggets are struggling with injuries but Jokic seems stubborn to drag them to the playoffs again. He has done it in the past with the help of Jamal Murray and he fancies his chance even without his star point guard.

After dominating people on the court the Denver big man is also enjoying his time off the court.

Jokic visited New York after putting up a show in Miami

On Saturday Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visited the New York Knicks at Maddison Square Garden and the Joker felt obliged to perform at the Mecca of basketball. He went off for 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. But he didn’t just come to New York to play basketball.

Nikola Jokic, on if he was inspired by going to watch harness racing at The Meadowlands last night before putting up 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists today against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/QAZF03isef — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 4, 2021

The Joker is even having banters with one of the biggest names in New York City. In Nuggets’ 113-99 thrashing of the Knicks, he got into a friendly exchange with Spike Lee.

Jokic also said he had a conversation with Spike Lee during the game. “He said it wasn’t a foul,” Jokic said, “and I said, ‘Brother, I think it was.’” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 4, 2021

A few days back, the Jokic brothers enjoyed Miami nightlife after Nikola finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Nuggets’ win. His brothers attended the game and sat behind Denver’s bench.

Nikola Jokic and his brothers went partying in Miami last night (Via Mr.Andrija_ | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/yJTuWwhT7s — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2021

As that was Nuggets’ much-anticipated game after Jokic-Morris spat. Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Jokic’s siblings have traveled to Miami every year to watch Denver play, indicating it had nothing to do with the Twitter brawl between the Jokic-Morris brothers.

Whatever might be the case, it’s clear that the Jokic brothers are having the time of their lives. And Nikola Jokic isn’t compromising his on-court heroics in the process.