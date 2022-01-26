“LA Clippers just made the Comeback of the Century!!!”: NBA Twitter in shock as Luke Kennard makes insane 4 point-play to help the Clippers complete historic 35-point comeback against the Wizards

The LA Clippers make the second-biggest comeback in NBA history as they stun the Wizards, 116-115, after trailing 66-36 at halftime.

Many Clipper fans would have turned off the game once they saw the pair of Bradley Beal free throws give the Wizards a 66-31 lead late in the second quarter. However, what proceeded to happen couldn’t have been predicted even by the most optimistic fan.

The Clippers were down 66-36 at halftime and began the final quarter trailing 17 points. In fact, they were also down six with less than 10 seconds remaining until Luke Kennard hit a 30-foot bomb. Furthermore, the Wizards completely choked and gave up possession on a five-second violation.

down 6 with ~15 seconds left, this is how they were even within 3 to begin with. pic.twitter.com/Cs9CMpSx2z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 26, 2022

In fact, Los Angeles did not have a lead until the final second of the game, when Luke Kennard sunk a free throw to complete a four-point play and stun the Wizards’ home crowd. Check out the play here:

Luke Kennard’s 4-point play to complete one of the craziest comebacks of all time. ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NG80rYKNCV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2022

As soon it has happened, NBA Twitter went absolutely bonkers. Let’s see what they had to say, shall we?

NBA Twitter reacts to LA Clippers shocking 35-point comeback over the Washington Wizards.

The men from LA erased a 35-point deficit to upset Washington in a 116-115 win, marking the second-biggest comeback in league history. Moreover, it was the largest comeback in Clippers history, eclipsing the iconic 31-point comeback against the Warriors.

The historic comeback set social media on fire. Check out a few reactions here:

Comeback of the century!!! — SGAStan/BroncoFan/LJ8& Javonte williams Enthusiast (@SGAismysavior) January 26, 2022

Ong the Clippers are legit the comeback kings, over the last few seasons I’ve seen them comeback from some huge deficits 😭 — Dami (@KingDami5299) January 26, 2022

Luke Kennard and Coffey when they heard PG and Kawhi would be out for the season… pic.twitter.com/rzzcW0Jw8m — Free Shiesty  (@eviilflame) January 26, 2022

Wizards absolutely choked, one of the biggest choke jobs ever, but the refs made a few terrible calls down the stretch, including missing intentional foul(s) Beal tried to commit on Winslow leading up to that 4 point play…but clips shouldn’t have been in a position regardless — that dude’s dude (@callme_Jason) January 26, 2022

