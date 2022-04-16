“LA teams spent $420 million and neither made the playoffs!”: Bill Simmons makes amusing observations about LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard’s teams ahead of 2022 NBA playoffs

Bill Simmons took further shots at his arch-rival teams as the Celtics superfan denounced Los Angeles’ basketball teams’ spendings.

There can be no doubt that both the Lakers and the Clippers have had really bad 2021-22 NBA seasons. While injury to Kawhi Leonard in June last year put paid to Steve Ballmer’s hopes, LeBron James and co sputtered throughout the year and couldn’t make it to the postseason.

Simmons has always taken special pleasure in jesting at the expense of the Lakers – with good reason. After all, the $100 million man is a Boston sports guy through and through.

This time around, he has amply good reasons to take potshots at the 17-time champions’ expense. Given that he’s supporting the Celtics – who’re in pursuit of Banner 18 this year – these comments can be taken as warning signs by the leprechaun greens.

Bill Simmons quotes LA teams’ $420 million expenditure while making fun of them

The founder of The Ringer was once quite active on social media – especially on Reddit, as he’s admitted before. He’s toned that down ever since the decline and fall of the social media era.

But then again, there’s no medium better than Twitter to vent his true feelings to basketball fans. He took today’s result (Clippers getting knocked out) to heart, posting a highly amusing tweet with regards to the same.

LA’s NBA teams spent a combined $420 million this season (including luxury tax). Neither made the playoffs. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2022

How did the Lakers and Clippers end up spending $420 million this year?

The Lakers posted a whopping salary bill of over $164 million this year, with the majority of it going to 2 players in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. These 2 players themselves account for over $85 million in spending.

Their luxury tax bill was calculated to be over $43 million for this year by some media outlets. This number is undoubtedly a bit iffy, as the final figures are yet to be tallied.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have spent even more ($167 million) in salaries this year. This number brings the total up to over $374 million, upon which Steve Ballmer will also pay luxury tax to other NBA owners.

Thus, the $420 million figure seems to be somewhere in the ballpark of where Bill Simmons parked his bus. In more ways than one, you could say!