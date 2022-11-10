“LeBron James to Be Labelled Antisemitic Now”: NBA Twitter Lashes Out at ‘The King’ for Supporting Kyrie Irving

LeBron James, who earlier criticized Kyrie Irving for his statements, has changed his stance. Today, via a tweet, James announced his support for the Brooklyn star. His former teammate, Irving caused a row when he shared the link to a controversial film. The said documentary showcased some highly questionable and Semitic content. Now, James’ support further complicates the ongoing debate.

What Kyrie did certainly drew a lot of flak from the NBA community. His actions were deserving of backlash. But after a bizarre interview, Brooklyn Nets finally flagged down their point guard. The team suspended him for 5 games without pay.

Less than a week ago, the Lakers’ de-facto leader had criticized his former teammate. LeBron James acknowledged the harm done by Kyrie’s social media post.

He emphasized his disagreement with any and all hurtful statements. LBJ then reiterated that he doesn’t ‘respect’ Kyrie’s actions.But now, he has also tweeted his support for the troubled Brooklyn talent.

This has caused a debate amongst fans. Some believe LeBron has done the right thing, while others believe he is wrong for supporting Irving. Meanwhile, there is also a section of fans that believes LeBron should have supported Irving before.

LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving to keep playing

LeBron’s tweet has created an uproar. This basically contests the ongoing narrative that Kyrie might not play again. There has also been the rumor that Irving might have seen his days with the Nets to a disastrous end.

However, following the NBPA and LeBron James’ support, it seems more and more plausible that Irving will continue playing. The fans have also reacted to this. Their takes vary, with most criticizing James.

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

LeBron James to be labelled Antisemitic now! https://t.co/YjkOBG9kRu — Spam (@warriors4ly) November 10, 2022

I speak for everyone when I say WE do not stand with Kyrie Irving. — FaZe Fluid (@FluidFNBR) November 10, 2022

How will you feel if Luka promoted a book against black people? — Hoop&Roll 3,040+ Subs🏀 (@DBball12) November 10, 2022

Respect but you’re a week late — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) November 10, 2022

they don’t want him back, the guy has been a locker room disaster at every stop! — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 10, 2022

Irving has a tough road ahead

To be fair to both Kyrie and LeBron, the Nets star apologized and acknowledged his mistakes. However, it can also not be denied that Irving’s post was insensitive and hurtful.

The NBPA has decided to let Irving continue as a player. Adam Silver has also had a meeting with Kyrie Irving. It seems as if everyone is working toward a solution. But fans are still not sold on the idea. There is still some tension weighing on the league.

