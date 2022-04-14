“Lakers and Spurs haven’t missed Playoffs since Julius Erving lost to Bill Walton”: How either one of the two historic franchises made the postseason until 2022

Both the Lakers and the Spurs have missed the Playoffs this season, making it the first time since the NBA/ABA merger.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were lauded as being near locks for the Western Conference Finals at the very least during the 2021 NBA offseason. Getting 6 Hall-of-Famers on one team seemed like the perfect way to do that but unfortunately for Los Angeles, their team not only missed the Playoffs, but missed the play-in that would give them a chance to get into the Playoffs.

The San Antonio Spurs were the team to leapfrog the Lakers this season as they snagged the 10th seed after the purple and ‘gold’ succumbed to the Phoenix Suns. Them making the 10th seed meant they had a date set up with the Pelicans to see who faces the loser of between the Timberwolves and the Clippers.

Gregg Popovich’s rode his ‘never tank’ philosophy till the very end as had his young Spurs give it their all in the final quarter against the Pels but would eventually fall, getting eliminated from the play-in.

A historic moment between the Lakers and the Spurs.

The last time that both the Lakers and the Spurs missed the NBA Playoffs was during the NBA/ABA merger. This was also the season that brought Julius Erving to the NBA and had him lose to Bill Walton and his Blazers in the 1977 NBA Finals.

Spurs started this season 4-13 and then went 30-32 until they clinched the 10 seed. 10-5 from beating the Lakers to tie Pop for most wins until eliminating LA. In addition to the growth of individual players, they’re figuring out how to win games together. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 13, 2022

It has been well over 40 years since what happened today happened in the NBA and marks a semi-historic moment for the league.

It makes sense as to why the Lakers made the Playoffs in the 80s as they had Magic and Kareem. It also makes sense as to how they along with the Spurs continually made the Playoffs all throughout the 21st century as they had guys like Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard.