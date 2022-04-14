“I came here to win a championship but I’m still hungry for more”: LeBron James makes an attempt to recapture Lakers Nation’s confidence in the team

NBA superstar LeBron James states he wants to win more championships, wearing the purple and gold uniform.

The Lakers front office has immediately swung into action post their debacle this season beginning with firing head coach Frank Vogel. The organization has been heavily criticized for its way of dealing with Vogel’s dismissal. The former Lakers coach heard the news about his layoff via media.

In what many believe, LeBron James and the front office deserve a lion share of the blame for the team’s failure this season. The four-time champion was the architect behind acquiring Russell Westbrook and veteran All-Stars on the roster in exchange for the young talent.

As a consequence, the Lakers looked out of sync from the start. Westbrook seemed a complete misfit on the roster, followed by the team’s horrid defense. Anthony Davis’ injury woes and the COVID protocols only added to their misery, ending the season sixteen games below +500.

Nevertheless, King James is not done yet and aims to win more championships with the iconic franchise.

LeBron James believes he has more in store for the Lakers.

There is no doubt that LBJ has nothing left to prove, though his critics and haters will never agree. The four-time Finals MVP has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest. Unfortunately, the current season was a disappointing affair for the King despite being a top 3 scorer this season.

The 37-year-old superstar averaged an incredible 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 1.1 BPG. In his 19th year, James shot above 50% from the field. However, his teammates failed him, with the Lakers even failing to make the play-in.

Though the Lakers Nation are still not convinced with their current roster, James assured them with the following statement.

“I came here to win a championship. I want to win more. I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. But I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same.”

Having dealt most of their draft picks, things look bleak for the purple and gold franchise. To add to their woes is Westbrook’s expensive contract.

Entering his 20th season, James can no longer carry an entire team to the Finals. Thus one can only hope for Davis to be healthy next season.