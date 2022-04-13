“LeBron James, you can’t throw stones when you now live in a glasshouse!”: Skip Bayless berates the Lakers superstar for mocking Patrick Beverley’s celebration

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless went after LeBron James for his attempt at mocking Patrick Beverley for his way of celebration

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted and beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home last night. With that win, they qualified for the playoffs and are all set to face the Memphis Grizzlies. This is the second playoff appearance for the Wolves since 2004. As expected, it was a huge deal for the team.

Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards went overboard with their celebrations.

Pat Bev and Ant going WILD 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxdOffwBei — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

This led to a lot of people making fun of the Timberwolves for their celebration. One of them was LeBron James too. He saw what Pat Bev did, and put out 10 laughing emojis on Twitter.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022

“LeBron James wants to remind everyone he’s still the KING”: Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Lakers, before the start of the season, were expected to be the team to win it all. However, at the end of the regular season, the Lakers couldn’t even make it to the Top 10 in the West, and even missed out on the play-in games.

Considering their loss, LeBron James laughing at Patrick Beverley for his animated celebration did not sit right with Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports analyst called out the King and said, “LeBron is trying to remind everyone he’s still the King. Well, you used to be, but not anymore.”

LeBron tweets 10 🤣 emojis after Pat Bev jumped on scorer’s table to celebrate Minnesota winning Play-In vs Clippers: “You can’t throw stones when you now live in a glasshouse, LeBron. He missed the playoffs, you got nothing to show.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/tYugYgzpqC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 13, 2022

On the other hand, Pat Bev promised the city of Minnesota that he would lead them to the playoffs. He did exactly the same, pushing them from a 23-49 to a 46-36 record.

I guess, Skip wouldn’t even let LBJ watch and react to the playoffs ahead in peace. Now that LBJ is out already, he might as well sit at home and enjoy basketball like the rest of us.