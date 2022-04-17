“Lakers coaching candidates are concerned about meddling, too many voices, and suspect contracts”: Coaching job for LeBron James and company not seen as ‘attractive’

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need for a new head coach following the Frank Vogel firing but have earned a bad rep around the NBA.

With the Los Angeles Lakers closing the 2021-22 NBA season with an overtime victory, it wasn’t all doom and gloom on that day for LakeShow fans. Of course, they were treated to the firing of head coach, Frank Vogel, who NBA fans have lobbied to get removed ever since the season went downhill for the purple and gold.

While Vogel was clearly not a coach who could handle the rotations that were necessary for the Lakers to be put in a position to win, the front office didn’t exactly give him a roster that could win Playoff basketball in the 2020s.

Cursed with having to start both Russell Westbrook and LeBron James along with 3 other non-shooters, it was clear that Los Angeles wasn’t close to being ready to compete for a championship this season.

With all the problems that have come out for them this past season, the search for a new head coach has been a dire situation for the Lakers.

Lakers coaching job not seen as ‘attractive’.

“I’m definitely not leaving the Celtics to go to the Lakers. Like, I’m definitely not doing that,” said Brad Stevens when asked about the new opening out West. Of course, the newest President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics was never a candidate in the first place but it’s a testament to how unattractive the job is.

According to the LA Times, sources close to the situation believe that coaching candidates are staying vary of it all. This is due to ‘concerns about constant meddling, too many voices, suspect contracts, and obvious roster problems.

Inside the Lakers coaching search: Will they learn from problems of the past? https://t.co/4JSgClgw7v — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 17, 2022

The Cavaliers were contractually obligated to let LeBron James in on any roster building decisions during his second stint with them and it’s quite obvious that there’s a similar relationship taking place with the Lakers here as well.

Having too many chefs in the kitchen isn’t good for any dish and the same goes for acquiring talent. The purple and gold are also very limited in their offseason moves given their lack of draft picks and obvious mountain of contract obligations.