“LeBron James, Drake and Naomi Osaka invest in Status PRO”: Lakers superstar along with tennis star and rapper invests in a gaming company started by former footballers

Lakers superstar LeBron James becomes a stakeholder in another company that could well be worth billions in coming years.

After they retire from their sport, very few athletes are as successful in their next professions or businesses as they are in their sport. LeBron James never waited for retirement to invest in various established as well as budding businesses.

The Lakers superstar is fifth among the world’s highest-paid athletes. And for his investments, not including his sponsorships and endorsements, he is ranked No. 39 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest entrepreneurs. That’s quite a resume for someone who is already too engaged in being one of the greatest in his sport.

Apart from himself being the biggest stake in the NBA for nearly two decades, LeBron has stakes in two other major sports by his investment in Fenway Sports Group. It is the parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. He has invested in many other billion-dollar companies.

He has many other investments which help him add millions to his wealth as we speak. LeBron over the years has teamed up with various stars from different fields to invest in new ventures.

LeBron James along with Drake and Naomi Osaka invests in Status PRO

Recently he invested in StatusPRO with tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and Rapper Drake. It is a sports technology and gaming company that combines player data with XR-Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, to create a suite of training and fan engagement products for enterprises and consumers. The gaming industry is going to be worth $57 billion by 2027.

The co-founders Andrew Hawkins and Troy Jones, both former football players, saw a unique opportunity to combine the expertise of athletes with the technological expertise of XR veterans to revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sports. More than half of StatusPRO’s employees and contractors are former athletes.

It sure is the best time to be an athlete as several athletes from every sport are becoming as successful off the field or even more than they were on-field.