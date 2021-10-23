“Lakers have a team issue as well as basketball issue”: Magic Johnson expresses his concerns for LeBron James and co. after losing their 2nd straight game

Following the Lakers 2nd consecutive regular-season loss, NBA legend Magic Johnson expresses his worries for LeBron James and co.

Despite surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the best players ever like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan among many others, the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to win a game.

After suffering a 121-114 opening night loss to Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, the 2020 NBA Champs were handed their 2nd straight loss by the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center. Behind Chris Paul’s historic 23-point and 14-assists double-double performance, the 2021 NBA Finalists won grabbed their first win 115-105.

In a match that saw many missed shots and turnovers from Frank Vogel’s side, the team even had an internal conflict with two teammates having an altercation on the bench. During one point of the first half timeout, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis got into a heated argument. However, got it resolved in the locker room before setting foot for the second half.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting into it on the bench… 🎥 @Pickswise pic.twitter.com/KbhfIP7mLS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 23, 2021

And former Lakers legend Magic Johnson just couldn’t help himself but express his worry for the Lakers on his social media.

Magic Johnson states LeBron James and the Lakers have a team and basketball issue

Magic Johnson revealed he had never seen any two Lakers players, in his 42 years of experience with the organisation, get into an altercation the way Howard and Davis got in one yesterday night.

Dwight Howard and AD got into a physical altercation on the bench…in my 42 years of being associated with the Lakers organization, I’ve never seen something like that smh — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 23, 2021

Johnson even expressed his concerns for the team revealing the issues they have been facing.

The @Lakers have a team issue and basketball issue. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 23, 2021

Definitely, with a comparatively whole new roster, the squad does require an adjusting period. However, the team has to start their winning ways before it is too late and they find themselves stumbling down the standings.