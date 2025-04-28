“Lakers in What?”: Kevin Garnett Fires Back at Paul Pierce on Behalf of Anthony Edwards and Co.

Following their Game 4 loss, the Lakers are on the brink of elimination. LA has fallen 3-1 to the Timberwolves. Heading into the series, many people sang a tune stating ‘Lakers in 5’. Not only is that no longer possible, but the odds suggest the Lakers won’t even advance. Celtics legend Kevin Garnett fires back at former teammate Paul Pierce for his bold claims regarding the Lakers.

Advertisement

Minnesota has done the unexpected. They hit the Lakers in the mouth in Game 1 and haven’t looked back. Their 116-113 victory sent a statement message not just to Los Angeles but the rest of the league.

Anthony Edwards showcased why he is one of the best players in the NBA. He finished the game with 43 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He was nearly perfect down the stretch to pull off the come-from-behind win.

Garnett continues to support the Timberwolves with whom he originally began his career. He took to social media to poke at Pierce for doubting Minnesota. In an Instagram story post, he demanded that Pierce maintain the same energy he once had.

“What were you saying? Lakers in what?” Garnett asked. “Keep the same energy. Respect the opponent.”

Garnett shared that caption while reposting a clip from his Ticket & The Truth podcast. His comments came before the Timberwolves’ Game 4 victory, but it seems that the team embraced KG’s advice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Garnett loves the energy that Edwards and the Timberwolves have been playing with. However, the job is far from over. He urges them to maintain that energy going forward.

Edwards didn’t back down from LeBron James

In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Edwards made headlines for not backing down against Kevin Durant. A year later, he has accepted the challenge of going head-to-head with LeBron James.

Many players would be a bit intimidated to not poke James the wrong way. Edwards doesn’t think that way at all. Instead, he wants LeBron to know that Minnesota is there to fight.

“Letting him know we here,” Edwards said. “You ain’t just going to push us around all night.”

Edwards’ confidence and will to accept the challenge of guarding LeBron is a testament to the player he is. There is a reason the Timberwolves remain so compose,d and it starts with their 23-year-old leader.

Minnesota will have the opportunity to close out the series in Los Angeles as Game 5 will be on Wednesday, April 30, at 10 PM ET.