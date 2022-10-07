Kevin Durant, Who Lost $10 Million Playing With Stephen Curry, Put $40 Million On The Line With Logan Paul

Kevin Durant is always focused on expanding his horizons, and even though he’s made a lot of money in the NBA, he never fails to add more.

Durant’s been one of the best players in the league over the past 7 or so years, always being either the best or second best, depending on his injury status.

When he’s on the court, he’s a menace. Durant became the villain of the NBA for a while when he joined the Golden State Warriors, as everyone felt he was taking the easy way out to becoming an NBA champion, joining an already unstoppable team.

However, the league got used to it, Durant won two titles, and now, he’s looking to build his identity outside the Warriors with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has a net worth of $200 million, something he’s accumulated by doing more off the court to build his brand with various investments.

Kevin Durant with 18 Points, 86% FG, 1/2 3PM in the 1st half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wYHNT7VVwc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 7, 2022

Kevin Durant paired up with Dwyane Wade, Logan Paul, and Deshaun Watson for a $40 million investment

Durant’s business portfolio is growing as we seek, and he took a big shot in 2021 by joining The Cherin Group and other big names in investing in Goldin Auctions.

Goldin Auctions is a premier sports collectible brand, being a place where you can buy and sell valuable sports memorabilia, and even store valuable auction items you have.

Alongside KD and The Cherin Group, big names like Dwyane Wade, Deshaun Watson, Mark Wahlberg, Bill Simmons, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, Logan Paul, and Mark Cuban joined in on the $40 million investment.

The money will be used to grow the company by funding its technology department and expanding the general operations of the company and audience development.

Durant took a $10 million pay cut to play with Stephen Curry

When Durant joined the Warriors, people instantly bashed him, but there were some smaller details that teams didn’t realize about his move.

However, since he was teaming up with other superstars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, someone had to take a pay cut.

Durant was the most flexible with this, and he even sacrificed $10 million in 2018 so that he could stick with the team. However, it just goes to show that even though KD wasn’t making the most money on the court, he always has that business mind to look for opportunities elsewhere like he did with Goldin.

