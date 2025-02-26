Dwyane Wade Speaks on Mothers Disagreeing With Tough Parenting Because of Their Own “PTSD”

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fans may differ over whether or not Dwyane Wade is qualified for the title of the greatest shooting guard in NBA history. But nobody will disagree that the 3-time champ and Hall-of-Famer is one of the most thoughtful superstars in the NBA universe — both during his playing days and after.

He has always been a fierce advocate for the things he believes in, such as LGBTQ rights, support for low-income families, and child literacy. And he just doesn’t speak up for the things he believes in, but matches actions to thoughts as well. Despite enjoying demigod status in Miami, the Heat legend permanently retired his #3 jersey and chose to leave the state over its anti-LGBTQ policies, after his teenage daughter came out as transgender.

The former Miami Heat star is about much more than basketball these days. On a recent episode of his House Rules podcast, he and his guests touched on a variety of topics, including a sensitive one about how to work with your partner to be the best parents for your kids.

Every parent faces unique challenges when raising their kids. One thing is for sure no matter who you are — parenting now is very different than what it was for prior generations. Certain things that once were commonplace are now taboo, but given the many dangers and stresses facing today’s kids, parents still need to find a way to instill a strong sense of discipline in the house.

Wade talked about the fine line between needing to instill discipline without going overboard, a problem that, in many ways, dates back to his parents’ generation, when “doing too much” wasn’t a concern.

“Sometimes from the feminine side of the relationship, they have PTSD about maybe their father, maybe something they heard, how they getting yelled at, what they felt,” Wade said.

“And you’re sitting here like, ‘I know my kid needs this from me, he needs this discipline, this structure. You need this tone a little bit, you need my tone to go up a little bit, but the other side may be perceived as different, and that’s where you guys clash,” he continued.

Wade’s wisdom was insightful. He added, “And it’s not like y’all don’t love each other, but y’all have grown up in different households, different states, different everything, and now you’re trying to raise a kid the same way. Not a thing. It doesn’t work.”

Wade has always placed his kids first in his life

Wade wrote a book back in 2012 called A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball, which is a memoir about the responsibilities and life lessons he’s learned from parenthood.

Dwyane won a long custody battle for his two kids from his first marriage in 2011 after a messy divorce with his wife Siohvaughn, whom he accused of being an absentee parent.

Wade remarried in 2014 to actress Gabrielle Union, and the two of them have raised his two kids while also welcoming one of their own in 2018. Wade also has a son with Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyer, and was the legal guardian of his nephew.

Wade and Union have been lightning rods for controversy due to their love and acceptance of their daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020. This is one of the hot-button issues of our time, but the Wades have been unwaveringly steadfast in their support for Zaya, even as her birth mother fought to prevent her transition and name change.

By all indications, Zaya Wade is thriving. The model and influencer even landed her first magazine cover earlier this week when she was featured in Seventeen, and together with her dad, they launched Translatable last year to give LGBTQ youth of color an online safe space to express themselves creatively.

Through his words and his actions, Wade has shown that there are times when a parent needs to be tough, and a time when a parent needs to show unconditional love. It seems to be working.