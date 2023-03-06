Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Deliver STRONG Messages After Warriors’ Loss, Appear Confident About Upcoming Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors may have taken a loss today, but they gained something much bigger. Stephen Curry, after missing nearly four weeks, got back on the floor for the team as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming in with a five-win streak, many expected the Warriors to run away with the game.

However, Anthony Davis and the team had other plans. Right from the start, the Lakers pressurized the Dubs, taking an early 20-point advantage. The 2022 NBA Champions tried to pull yet another double-digit comeback, but this time they fell short 105-113.

Stephen Curry looked a little off his game in the start, which is expected since he was out for so long. However, in the 4th quarter, the 2x MVP found his stroke. He scored 19 4th-quarter points to get the Warriors within striking distance.

This Steph shot is RIDICULOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/qIk0J6Xq3J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2023

Sadly, that wasn’t enough, and the Dubs fell down to 7-24 on the road.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson talk about the team

If there is one thing about the Warriors’ trio, it’s that they have utter confidence in their team. As long as the three of them are healthy, they back themselves to win on every given night. Why wouldn’t they? The Warriors have won four championships in the last eight years, and they had been the core behind the same.

After tonight’s loss, Stephen Curry was talking to the press, when he talked about the team.

Steph believes the Dubs are still “a tough matchup for anybody” despite the their ups and downs this year pic.twitter.com/msAtRG8Ynk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

Klay Thompson also chimed in during his interview.

Klay remains confident in both the Warriors and his own game 💪 pic.twitter.com/CUFybT7YXz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

While the Dubs may not look good during the regular season, their core group has a way of turning things around when it gets to a seven-game series. I guess their ‘Championship DNA’ runs strong.

Can the Splash Brothers lead the Dubs another title?

We’re a few days into March. The Playoffs are barely a little over a month away. However, we don’t have any team who has emerged as a clear frontrunner for the title. In times like these, you can never count the defending champions out.

That being said, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, if they both find their Splash, are a really hard pair to stop. Whether they make it to the Finals or not, it all depends on how they conclude the regular season. While getting a home court advantage seems tough now, the Dubs have had little issues going on the road during playoffs and beating opponents in their own homes.

Let’s wait and see what the West holds for us.

