$29.5M Deion Sanders Reluctant to Follow Jim Harbaugh’s Path: “I Don’t Want to Coach in the NFL”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has thrown cold water on speculation about his NFL aspirations. It’s no secret that Prime has been linked to potential NFL coaching roles despite signing a lucrative five-year, $29.5 million deal with the University of Colorado. And with Jim Harbaugh‘s move to the Los Angeles Chargers, many anticipated him to follow suit, especially as his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter the NFL.

Yet, Sanders firmly stated that such a transition is unlikely for the next 5-10 years during his All the Smoke podcast appearance. He also expressed that his current goal is to lead his sons to the promised land, where he doesn’t need to follow. He will unhesitatingly stay behind in Boulder, a city he has grown to love in a very short time.

“Most people ask me, ‘What you gonna do when they’re out, you’re going to the pros together?’ I said, ‘A real father leads his sons, he doesn’t follow them. So I’m good, I’ll be here. I ain’t going nowhere, I’m straight, I love Boulder, Colorado, and I cannot wait till they go into the NFL and do their thing.” Deion Sanders elaborated.

As the podcast continued, hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson delved into whether any NFL offers had enticed the CU hed man to consider a move to the big league. His response was resolute: “Nah, I don’t want to coach in the NFL (46 minutes into the discussion)”. Moreover, Coach Prime also opened up about his reluctance to coach in the NFL.

In the NFL, where players often accumulate immense wealth, Sanders fears some may lose sight of their passion, leading them down the wrong paths. His deep love for the game makes it difficult for him to witness athletes “prostitute it,” meaning he’s pained by the idea of players failing to respect the game and losing their passion for it.

Deion Sanders Reveals the Reason Behind Feeling “Bad” for Bronny James

LeBron James finds himself in a state of anticipation as he awaits the decision of his son, Bronny James. Bronny, who just ended his two-year-long stint at USC, has stirred speculation after entering the transfer portal and declaring for the NBA Draft. It remains quite uncertain which path Bronny will ultimately choose to pursue with his future plans up in the air.

Deion Sanders empathizes with LeBron James, navigating the complexities of having a high-profile son in the same sport. Sanders, whose youngest son Shedeur commands the field as the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes, understands the unique pressures and scrutiny that come with such prominence.

On All The Smoke podcast, Deion Sanders shared his sentiments by expressing empathy for Bronny James. After attending one of Bronny’s USC games, Sanders couldn’t help but feel bad for the young athlete.

“He has a lot on his shoulder. And I can see the pressure,” Sanders said. “When he steps out there, they want to see the daddty. They ain’t checking for Bronny. they want to see the daddy, and Bronny is coming. He may not get there as quick as his father arrived, but he’s coming. And one thing about my kids, and you guys have done the same, I’ve seen this, I told my kids you don’t have to be me man but I need you to be the best you.”

Coach Prime recognized the immense pressure Bronny faces, particularly with the constant comparison to his father, LeBron James. As a father himself, Sanders understands the weight of expectations and the desire for individual recognition beyond familial ties.