Lakers Injury Report: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Suns on 25th Feb?

In their latest fixture, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 123:118 to accomplish their seventh win in ten games. During the win, LeBron James scooped up an impressive 30 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. James’ contributions were huge after he missed the Warriors tilt due to a persistent left ankle injury. Considering his immense value to the team, the Lakers will want him ready for the battle against the Phoenix Suns on February 25. So, what is his injury status for the game against Kevin Durant and Co.?

Unfortunately, there are eight players on the official injury list of the Los Angeles Lakers. Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schafino, and Maxwell Lewis have been listed as ‘Out’. Cam Reddish and Anthony Davis have been listed as ‘Questionable’. Meanwhile, as per Los Angeles Lakers’ beat reporter, Mike Trudell, LeBron James is also ‘Questionable’ because of a left ankle personal tendinopathy issue.

LeBron James has missed eight out of the 58 games thus far and his team has 4 wins and 4 losses during his absence. With him in the mix, the team has 27 wins and 23 losses, which puts them at #9 in the Western Conference. Currently, they are in the running for a Play-in spot and the #6 seed remains in striking distance as they are three games back from the Dallas Mavericks.

What should be the expectations from the Los Angeles Lakers?

Despite having a below-average record, considering their roster make-up, it is tough to predict the Lakers’ trajectory. Last season, they were also a Play-in team but made it to the Conference Finals. During the 2023-24 season, they dominantly won the Inaugural In-Season Tournament, which means that this team extracts out their best when the knockout phase is in full flow.

However, this approach has its pitfalls. It is difficult to repeat the same magic again and again without finding success after trying different formulas. Coach Darvin Ham took liberty with his experiments to stump opponents with different combos but this methodology has also upset the rhythm of many bench players. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Purple & Gold responds with around 20+ games remaining.

If they acquire wins in around 67% of games to end the season, they will enter a rhythm akin to the last postseason. But the West looks deeper at the top and with the rise of young teams and the presence of a veteran team like Los Angeles Clippers at the top, this season can end up as a “What If”.