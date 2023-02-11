“All Kevin Durant does is watch basketball”: Devin Booker Talks About His Bond With the Newest Member of Suns Roster

Getting Kevin Durant playing alongside them would be a dream for any guards in the NBA who have seen him tear through their teams on a nightly basis year after year. Especially Chris Paul, who has been witnessing it since the beginning of KD’s career, which started after he was picked up by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007.

Now that the 5x assists leader of the league has a 4x scoring champ playing beside him and his sensational #2 guard Devin Booker, they are going to run wild in the Western Conference.

And Book thinks it’s only a matter of time before they click with each other as the three of them know each other’s games quite well already.

Devin Booker talks about Kevin Durant for the first time after the trade

In his second game back after the injury, putting up 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in last night’s 117-104 win over the Pacers, Devin Booker talked about his basketball bond with his newest team member, the 13x All-Star, Kevin Durant.

“All he does is watch basketball. I’ve been with him a few times, been over to his house a few times. That’s all it is, highlights and games on. Devin Booker on basketball bond with Kevin Durant. “Top competitors, we hate to lose and we like to show people what it is.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/gkG83mlsdS — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

This comes after CP3 and the head coach have already said in their interviews how much the 2x NBA champ loves the game. If the three biggest personalities in the team feel that way about somebody who has just been brought in, you know it’s going to work.

And indeed, the Slim Reaper is ready to give the league another scary time after his last two stops with the Nets and the Warriors, where he teamed up with the future Hall of Fames like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

This opportunity with the Suns would be a must-work situation for him. At least for his own legacy.

The new-look Suns’ roster

With their new recruits KD and TJ Warren, the Suns have added unlimited ammo for their offense, and they will be ready for whatever comes their way.

Even after losing out on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they would not be as bad defensively as Brooklyn once was because we have seen Durant play terrifically on the other end of the floor as well.

He led the Nets to be the #4 best defense in the league before his injury last month.

The Suns’ new roster after the recent trades: –

Guards: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landrey Shamet, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, and Saben Lee

Forwards: Kevin Durant, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley, Torrey Craig, and Ishmail Wainright

Centers: Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale

