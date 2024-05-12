Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Caleb Plant’s ‘Revenge Tour’ Merch as Boxer Marks 10 Years in the Ring

Shaquille O’Neal once paid for 15 of his friends to get a college education. While this generosity might have been for selfish reasons, the 7’1″ NBA legend is now helping boxer Caleb Plant with selling his merchandise. Shaq has shared a snap of the boxer’s official ‘Revenge Tour’ merchandise to his Instagram account, bringing countless eyes to the product

O’Neal has always been a massive follower of combat sports, even training in MMA himself. The former Miami Heat star has also endorsed several noteworthy boxing events in the same way before. That said, while his story brings in a lot of potential buyers, people are still curious about what the ‘Revenge Tour’ actually is.

Well, it is an acronym for all the pro-fights in Plant’s career as it turned a decade old on 10 May 2024. ‘Shaq’s’ Instagram story revealed that the ‘Revenge Tour’ started with Plant’s first pro-fight on 10 May 2014 at USC Galen Center, Los Angeles, and concluded with his fight against David Benavidez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fans are also wondering if Shaq has those ginormous hands dipped in other combat sports stuff. Does he?

Which other combat sports stuff has Shaquille O’Neal endorsed?

The fans don’t need to go too far to find that O’Neal has endorsed several coveted events as well. The Newark native even teased a fight between Ryan Garcia’s last rival Devin Haney, and Adrien Broner in January.

However, in March, a similar Instagram story from O’Neal revealed that he wanted to witness Shakur Stevenson as Garcia’s backup fighter for his civeted encounter against Devin Haney.

So, needless to say, if Shaq is a fan of you or what you do, he’s happy to put his brand on your product. He’s happy to promote it the best way he can. Of course, NBA fans are used to having the big man deliver on their hopes and prayers.

It should also be noted that the UFC will be coming to his hometown on 1 June. So, if you want to have a chance to witness his greatness in person, buy some tickets to UFC 302.