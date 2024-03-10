Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’s Status for Clash vs Timberwolves

In their latest fixture, the Los Angeles Lakers nabbed a close 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lefty guard D’Angelo Russell took up the scoring responsibilities in the absence of LeBron James, putting up 44 points and nine assists, connecting on nine triples. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis clinched 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. This win was huge with the Lakers’ leading scorer, LeBron James missing from the roster.

While the Lakers won their last game without him, James’ availability is crucial for the Lakers to retain their winning ways. Without the combo of AD and LBJ, the Lakeshow are a mere shadow of themselves. While LeBron is still dealing with his left ankle issue, Davis tweaked his right shoulder during the Milwaukee win. So what is the status of the deadly duo for the crucial game against the second-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves?

As per the Lakers’ official injury report, LeBron James is “Questionable” for the game against the Wolves due to his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is also “Questionable” for tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena because of left shoulder soreness. Additionally, Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood are “Out”. In some positive news, Cam Reddish is “Probable” despite a right ankle sprain.

At the end of the day, the Lakers Nation would want their two superstars to be available for the game. It will not be a surprise if they play in the game because there have been numerous instances this season where both of them have been listed as ‘questionable’, but they have still ended up playing the game. However, the Lakers’ lack of depth has been a big concern despite having a successful offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers conundrum

There is no doubt that many Lakers faithful would be disappointed with their 35-30 record and ninth seed in the West. The Lakers did make waves and made the WCF last season after faring similarly, but the piling losses in the Regular Season for the fourth straight season has become a big concern. Sure, with LBJ and AD, the Lakers would fancy their chances even if they end up in a Play-in spot. But the pattern they have built doesn’t pave the way for Championships.

D’Angelo Russell has been on fire since February and Austin Reaves supports him well in the backcourt. However, it is their perimeter defense where the Purple and Gold have had their troubles. The team allows over 120 points per game, way more than they should. With a few games remaining in the Regular Season, it is on the defensive end where the Lakers need to fix their issues.