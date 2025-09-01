Lakers Insider Argues Winning Matters as Kevin Garnett Snubs LeBron as “Most Impactful Free-Agent” Since Kevin Durant

Free agents can often emerge as role players who elevate a team from a postseason hopeful to a true contender. But very few completely change a franchise’s fortunes, as LeBron James did in 2010 when he left the Cavaliers for South Beach, or when Kevin Durant left OKC to join Steph Curry’s Warriors in 2016. But what has been the best move of late?

The number of high-impact superstar moves in free agency has largely reduced, thanks to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. With harsher cap rules, trades have become the primary way for teams to move their stars. That’s why Kevin Garnett claimed two years ago that Jalen Brunson’s move to New York in 2022 was the best free-agency signing since Durant to the Bay. Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, however, had to intervene when this resurfaced on social media recently.

Irwin wasn’t referring to LeBron’s move to Miami. He was talking about LeBron’s second exit from Cleveland in 2018, when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. And while that stint hasn’t been as glittering as his years in Miami, Irwin certainly had his reasons.

“LeBron literally signed with the Lakers at their lowest point and won a title two years later. Winning has to matter,” Irwin wrote on X, replying to a Garnett quote.

Sure, James and the Lakers missed the playoffs in his first season, but just two years in, they won the title. It was their 17th overall, and the franchise’s first since 2010, when Kobe Bryant was the main man.

In some ways, James’ move to the Lakers can be compared to Brunson’s arrival in New York. Both joined historic franchises that were struggling to stay relevant, and both elevated them back to the top in due time.

Before Brunson, the Knicks had missed the playoffs eight times in nine seasons. In his very first year, they jumped to the No. 5 seed before falling to the eventual finalists, the Heat. By the 2024/25 season, he played an even bigger role in their run to the Conference Finals, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers.

If the Knicks manage to take the next step and win a title with Brunson, Garnett’s point would hold weight. But when impact directly translates to success, it’s clear that James remains the most impactful free agent signing.