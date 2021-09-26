“I think we’re going to move on”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr cleverly responds to Draymond Green’s and Kevin Durant’s comments against him

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivers a clever response to disses by Draymond Green and Kevin Durant

Calling the first interview in the ‘Chips’ series an absolute success could just be the biggest understatement of the damn century.

When personalities like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant sat down opposite to each other, we all knew it was going to be good. But, we had absolutely no idea about just how spicy it was going to be.

During the sit-down, the topic of the meltdown between the former teammates came up while KD was on the Warriors. And well, here is what the Slim Reaper said.

“It wasn’t the argument,” the former Warriors star said. “It was the way that everybody … Steve Kerr acted like it didn’t happen. Bob Myers tried to just discipline you and think that would put a mask over everything. I really felt that was such a big situation for us as a group, the first time we went through something like that. We had to get that shit all out.”

Yikes.

At the time, there was no real response from anybody mentioned. However, it seems Steve Kerr recently decided to respond to those comments… or did he really?

Steve Kerr delivers a cheeky response when asked about Draymond Green and Kevin Durant’s disses at him

Steve Kerr is a very clever man.

He has the heart and the competitive nature of a champion. However, he also has the patience and the peace of mind to not respond recklessly to a threat. And it seems we saw a very prominent example of this recently.

The man recently made an appearance on Tim Kawakami’s show ‘TK Show’. And here, when he was asked about all the statements against him from the ‘Chip’ interview, here is what he said.

“I’m going to chalk this one up (to the fact) that I recognize that you have to ask that question — and by the same token, I don’t have to answer it,” Kerr said with a laugh. “So we’re going to move on to the next question.”

Knowing Steve Kerr and the culture of the Warriors now, it is likely Draymond Green and his head coach have already spoken privately on the matter.

However, even if that isn’t the case, for the man to walk away from the question is an incredibly smart move. And frankly, as much as we wanted a real response, we applaud the man for it.

