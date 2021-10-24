“You gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for Russell Westbrook, it makes sense”: Kyle Kuzma describes how it was easy decision for the Wizards to deal away Russell Westbrook

Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma discusses the trade that got him and four other players to Washington, in exchange for Russell Westbrook

Since the end of last season, there have been big changes in the Lakers squad, change would be a weak word, Lakers traded anyone or anything not named Anthony Davis or LeBron James.

Kyle Kuzma became a casualty in the process, his trade was part of a five-team trade centered around an exchange with the Lakers that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. and Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington wizards.

Kuzma, KCP, Trez and Caruso are all 2-0. The Lakers are 0-2. pic.twitter.com/JaVDXW56Qu — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2021

The Wizards then swapped a draft pick for Aaron Holiday and signed Spencer Dinwiddie as part of the trade. And Kuzma thinks trade ended up being a better deal for the Wizards. At the moment it certainly looks that way.

Kyle Kuzma describes the trade as a must-make for Wizards to become a better team

Wizards, after getting the most out of Russell Westbrook trade are looking hot looking to start their new campaign with multiple new faces in the capital district. Kuzma put on his GM hat after Friday’s game to evaluate the deals in the hindsight.

“I mean, you gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for one, it makes sense. Granted, [Westbrook is] obviously a Hall of Fame player and everything. He’s an unbelievable player, don’t take that wrong,” Kuzma said. “But especially for a team like Washington if you look at the track record from the past couple of years, it hasn’t necessarily been enough ballplayers here… It’s smart, you have to do it if you’re a GM.”

Those moves and the hiring of head coach Wes Unseld Jr. have ignited a new era for the Wizards. They are even off to a good start, having won their first two games before even getting Beal, their best player. They beat the Pacers 135-134 in overtime.

Kuzma is an NBA champion, so certainly, a 2-0 start where he’s averaging 18.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game, won’t be very big progress to him.

Kyle Kuzma appears to be playing freely and cooking in Washington already 🔥 Amazing what a change of scenario can do to your game. Creating, in rhythm, being a sniper. It’s great to see. He’s a bucket. 🎥 @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/a9uEIQh4Qa — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) October 23, 2021

This is just the start of what he hopes is a "sturdy foundation" for the franchise

While Kuz is enjoying his start to life in DC, his ex-team has struggled since they traded the forward. Lakers are winless to start their regular season campaign, they didn’t even win a single preseason game.