“LaMelo Ball and Myles Turner could be on the same team very soon!”: Insider reveals Michael Jordan’s moves to give Hornets MASSIVE boost ahead of next season

NBA Insider discusses possibility of Michael Jordan pairing Myles Turner with LaMelo Ball during the Hornets’ offseason

Ah, the Charlotte Hornets.

During the regular season, there couldn’t possibly be a team more fun to watch than LaMelo Ball and his crew. However, when it comes to the postseason, there aren’t many that crumble faster.

Of course, there are a myriad of reasons behind this reality, and if we get into each and every one of them right here, this article may take about a week to finish. But, by far the team’s biggest weakness lies at the five.

For years now, the Hornets have gotten by with sub-par centers, When this franchise was stuck being a team that couldn’t even contend for the playoffs, the issue didn’t seem as bad. But, now that the franchise is trying to be competitive, they need a starter better than… Mason Plumlee. And it appears that team owner, Michael Jordan may have a fix up his sleeve.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insider reveals Michael Jordan has made a move towards acquiring Myles Turner to pair with LaMelo Ball

The Hornets have been on the edge of making the playoffs for two consecutive seasons now. Heck, they already have a superstar point guard in LaMelo Ball and quite the co-star in Miles Bridges. They just need that final piece to really put it all together. And as the subheading reads, Michael Jordan is trying to make it all happen.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Latest from @JakeLFischer “The Charlotte Hornets have long been considered a potential landing spot for Turner, and the Hornets have communicated around the league a willingness to move the No. 15 pick, sources said.” pic.twitter.com/mlgolBuqbc — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) June 14, 2022

For obvious reasons, by itself, the 15th pick will do nothing for the Indiana Pacers by itself. But, it’s a powerful asset when paired along with a player. And that player has been long rumored to be one Gordon Hayward.

For starters, the man is already a hero in Indianapolis for his success during his time in Butler University. On top of that, the Hornets have been looking to offload his contract anyway, given that they’re paying over $30 million per year to someone that’s hardly ever healthy.

In contrast, Myles Turner earns $20 million per season. And additionally, LaMelo Ball and the team get a player that would fit seamlessly with their playstyle.

If Michael Jordan can pull this off, this young team would almost be guaranteed to be in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. And as fans of the way this franchise plays, we’d love to see it all happen.

