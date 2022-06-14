Basketball

“Steve Kerr, you can’t make a shot when you dribble!”: When Samuel L. Jackson challenged Warriors head coach to try Stephen Curry-like shots during his Bulls days

"Steve Kerr, you can't make a shot when you dribble!": When Samuel L. Jackson challenged Warriors head coach to try Stephen Curry-like shots during his Bulls days
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Weather report in Pallekele Sri Lanka: Will it rain in SL vs AUS 1st ODI?
Next Article
"Go to rehab or we’re going to release you" - Jeff Hardy opens up on his WWE exit earlier this year
NBA Latest Post
"Steve Kerr, you can't make a shot when you dribble!": When Samuel L. Jackson challenged Warriors head coach to try Stephen Curry-like shots during his Bulls days
“Steve Kerr, you can’t make a shot when you dribble!”: When Samuel L. Jackson challenged Warriors head coach to try Stephen Curry-like shots during his Bulls days

Samuel L. Jackson admits to heckling former Chicago Bulls point player Steve Kerr on the…