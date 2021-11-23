“LaMelo Ball is going to be better than Luka Doncic!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hornets star sinks an insane half-court shot with absolute ease vs the Wizards

NBA Twitter erupts as LaMelo Ball makes an insane near half-court shot against the Washington Wizards

So… where are those people that thought LaMelo Ball’s jumper would be more broken than Ben Simmons’s?

Clearly, they couldn’t have been more wrong. Sure, the man can have off nights sometimes. And sure, his mechanics are still just a tad suspect. But, the reality is, the man is shooting an elite 38.4% from deep.

Numbers don’t lie. And it appears that neither does Melo’s confidence.

Coming into the league, many feared that he was far too much in love with taking bad shots. And of course, a lot of those fears were quelled almost immediately. But, it seems that even the bad shots appear to go in for this man nowadays. And one particular highlight against the Wizards poses as the perfect example of this.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball shows off his Stephen Curry-esque range after the Wizards fail to pick him up at half-court

No matter what has been said about LaMelo Ball over the years, his confidence has never seemed to waver.

The player always seemed like he felt every shot he launched was going to find the basket. And thankfully for us as fans, that fact still stands today. And perhaps, it was the only logical reason why he could pull a very specific shot off.

Peep the tweet below.

“Leave him alone & he’ll make you pay.” LaMelo Ball with 17 1st half points vs the Wizards pic.twitter.com/BdG960OCzk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 23, 2021

It’s almost like this man was taunting the Wizards’ defense. And it appears that NBA Twitter absolutely loved it.

I think lamelo will be better than luka — Knicks Knest (@Knicks_Knest) November 23, 2021

My guy barely jumped too. Sheesh — Allen (@ohaiAllen) November 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/LBjxEBjJYp — RED PILL.. Trapped in the MATRIX 🇺🇲🇨🇻🇸🇳 (@MORPHEUS20202) November 23, 2021

The most shocking part of this play, is that Melo never seemed to heave the ball up. Far from it actually.

It almost looks like it was too easy for him to make that shot from so far out. Which frankly, is a tad bit scary, coming from someone who was expected to not be able to shoot whatsoever.

The future may be bright for this man. But, what we have right now is pretty darn good too.

