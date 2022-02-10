“I got the nickname Bam because I flipped over a coffee table while watching The Flintstones”: Edrice Adebayo confesses about his nickname having a connection to the classic animated sitcom

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo reveals the story behind his first name, and it has a Flintstones connection.

Almost every player in the NBA has a nickname given to him by either his teammates, fans, or family members. The tradition of giving nicknames to NBA players has been since the very inception of the league. From Wilt the Stilt to Luka Magic, every superstar has a unique story behind these nicknames.

Currently, the top seed in the eastern conference, the Miami Heat have impressed everyone with their ability to find ways to win games despite not having a healthy roster at all times. Having acquired the likes of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, the Heat seems a well-rounded roster.

The Heat have a culture, courtesy of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. From being a super team to the process of rebuilding their roster, the Heat organization has been able to find its footing in each case. Comprising a young core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson led by Jimmy Butler, the Miami team has its foundation strong.

While talking about popular nicknames in the NBA, one cannot overlook Bam. The 6″9′ Heat center has an interesting story behind getting this name which he revealed during the recent episode of the Knuckleheads podcast.

Edrice Adebayo reveals the story behind getting the nickname Bam.

The Heat center has a distinctive nickname, but Bam isn’t his real name. During a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, the 2020 All-Star spoke about always being the biggest kid while growing up. Another highlight of the interview was the origin of the Heat center’s name Bam.

The 24-year old’s real name is Edrice Adebayo, for those who didn’t know. When asked did Bam come from the popular animated sitcom The Flintstones, the Heat star nodded his head, saying the following.

“I was a big a** kid. I got it because I flipped over a coffee table at like one year old. I’m not making this sh*t up, and my mom just ever since then that his been my name. She (Bam’s Mom) told me I was watching The Flintstones, so I was copying what he was doing.”

Five years into the league, Bam has matured as a player working on several facets of his game. The former Kentucky player is currently averaging an 18.3 double-double. Bam is an impressive 51.8% from the field.

Bam has a bright future in front of him, having the potential to be one of the top bigs in the league.