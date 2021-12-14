“Is that really LaMelo Ball in that picture”: Hornets star may have violated health and safety protocols by practicing with Greensboro Swarm without clearance

LaMelo Ball entered the health and safety protocols about a week ago. However, Twitter conspiracy theorists have a reason to believe he is engaging in crowd activities, violating NBA rules.

The 2020-21 ROTY is having one hell of a season in just his second year in the NBA. The Ball brothers always have extra attention on them because of their father and LaMelo is living up to the hype. He already has more 30-point games this season than Damian Lillard and with Miles Bridges stepping up, Charlotte Hornets were doing pretty well in the east.

However, several Hornets players entered the league’s health and safety protocols last week and LaMelo Ball was among them. Charlotte has been 2-5 since and suffered a huge loss to Dallas Mavericks Monday night.

LaMelo Ball may have practiced with the G-League team without clearance from the NBA

The Charlotte Hornets star tested positive for Covid on 6th December prior to the Hawks game. He was set to miss 10 days of action as he failed to return two negative tests in 24 hours as mandated by the rules. Once a player enters health and safety protocols, he has to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and should not be involved in any team activities.

However, a Twitter user believes LaMelo Ball was present in the gym with brother LiAngelo Ball and the Greensboro Swarm. The Hornets’ G-league affiliate team posted some pictures from practice yesterday and instantly delete them due to unknown reasons. But not before some fans managed to take screenshots.

The Greensboro Swarm tweeted then deleted a set of pictures that may contain LaMelo Ball (look in the background of the second one). Ball is still reportedly in COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/iTI0Z0MmkK — Dylan Jackson (@TheJacksonDylan) December 13, 2021

There is one player out of focus sitting on the floor in the background and the Twitter user has a reason to believe it’s LaMelo Ball. Although it isn’t apparent at first glance, this person might be onto something. In the replies section, he rules out DJ Carton who could be mistaken for LaMelo.

Although Swarm’s Twitter handle posted the pictures again, the one with Ball supposedly in it was removed. It’s highly likely that he joined his brother LiAngelo for a practice session before the clearance. If it is the case, he may face severe repercussions if an investigation is launched.

