“He tried to flex on me!! I’ve been doing this 13 years, you know what I mean??”: Chris Paul is angry with a ref after their 111-95 loss against the Clippers, and it’s not Scott Foster

As the Clippers blew away the top team in the West, Chris Paul is rather angry about a technical foul he got in the game.

Monday night could have reminisced last year’s Western Conference Finals, had so many stars from both, the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers were not out injured.

While Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton sat out, the two finalists of West locked horns for the first time this season. It sure did not have that drama as the Clippers dominated the one-sided affair throughout the match, but it still had its fair share.

Suns’ veteran point-guard, Chris Paul, received a technical foul in the first half after he was called for an offensive foul against Ivica Zubac. CP13” didn’t understand why he received it and made it evident after the game.

CP was smelling blood in the water after that switch. Then got called for the foul. And a technical. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HeFYIAmlhT — patrick (@muldowney) December 14, 2021

Yikes!! He should have been ejected for doing that to Zu.

A referee frustrates Chris Paul and it’s not Scott Foster

After his Suns were toppled from having the best record in the league, Chris Paul talked about an incident in the game that got him a technical foul. In the post-game presser, the 11-time All-Star said,

“Did I get an explanation on why I got the tech? No, I didn’t get an explanation. I had an exchange with that official a few games ago about a rule about taking the ball out on one side of the court, you know when you get fouled if you can take it out. He tried to flex.” Paul said.

Chris Paul on his tech pic.twitter.com/1DDkhVIpg3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 14, 2021

Even Ivica Zubac cleared up the misunderstanding after the game.

“I’ve been doing this 13 years, you know what I mean. They cleared up the rule with him, though, you know what I mean. They let him know what the rule was when he tried to tell me what the rule was. He must be salty about it. It’s all good.” CP-3 finished.

He already has an infamous relationship with a veteran official, Scott Foster. The man has officiated in Paul’s 15 post-season games, out of which the “Point God” has lost thirteen. Paul has discussed his feud with the veteran official quite often.

Chris Paul surely would not want another ref to keep a grudge against him, not when they again are the top contenders for the Playoffs.

Referees can be the worst possible people to have your ill-judged reputation in the back of their heads. But who knows it better than Chris Paul?