“LaMelo Ball putting that final stamp on why he should be named an All-Star”: NBA Twitter erupts as the 2021 ROTY joins LeBron James, Zion, Luka, and KD in a special feat after a career-high night vs Boston

LaMelo Ball just recorded a new career-high in points scored in a single game. In the Hornets’ 107-113 loss against the Boston Celtics, Melo was everywhere on the court. Putting up 38 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, the reigning Rookie of the Year stuffed the stat sheet.

Recording the 2nd 35/5/5 game of his career, Ball joins the elite company of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson as the only players with multiple 35/5/5 games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons.

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball records a career-high in points

As soon as Melo’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. Some of them were appreciating greatness, while some mocked Ball as the Hornets lost the contest.

LaMelo Ball putting that final stamp on why he should be named an all star tomorrow — Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) February 3, 2022

And an L — Tatum Better (@JonesToBourne) February 3, 2022

He also had the worst plus minus in the game. — (@JohnnyH004) February 3, 2022

Ball is having one spectacular season, so far. Averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, LaMelo is one of the possible first-time All-Stars we could see suit up in Cleveland this year.