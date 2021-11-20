“LaMelo Ball really beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James to join Luka Doncic!”: Hornets star records Luka-like NBA history during his recent 32-point performance vs the Pacers

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball makes NBA history in his recent game against the Indiana Pacers

What the hell happens to LaMelo Ball when he is at home?!

Whenever the Hornets are on the road, his shot seems just a tad bit off during most nights, but he still finds ways to contribute. When he is in Charlotte, however? Let’s just say, you’d better run when you’re on the other team. And the Indiana Pacers were slapped right in the face with exactly that fact.

The Ball brother had an incredible 32 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 54.5% from the field, and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Frankly, given how aggressive he was during this game, perhaps the man has taken exception to the beatdown the Hornets received from the Pacers in the play-in tournament last season. And we can’t help but love it.

But, just how impressive his performance was, does not stop there.

It turns out, that Melo has made some NBA history. And it is the kind that is going to raise comparisons to one Luka Doncic.

LaMelo Ball becomes the second-youngest player in NBA stat behind just Luka Doncic

Anytime a young player is compared to Luka Doncic, you know they’ve done something extremely impressive. Which is funny because the Mavericks star is still a young player himself.

Getting back to the point though, here is what LaMelo Ball achieved, against the Indiana Pacers.

LaMelo Ball is the second-youngest player in NBA history to lead both teams outright in points, rebounds and assists in a single game. The only player to do it at a younger age was Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/RwT1lZoY4s — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2021

For reference here, the Indiana Pacers’ highest scorer this night, was Jeremy Lamb with 23. The Pacer with the highest number of rebounds was Torrey Craig with 7, and again, with the highest assists in the game, was Lamb, with 5. So yep, not really that close either, when it comes to stat leaders.

The only thing we will say about the Hornets here is that they were up by 20 at one point, but let the Pacers get back into it. Still, if they can keep winning like this, the team could be heading for the playoffs this season after all.

