“Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the NBA duo with most 20+ pt games in the same game”: The best stats as Chicago Bulls go 22/22 from free throw line and beat Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets at Ball Arena

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine held their nerve as the Chicago Bulls held on for a road win against the Nikola Jokic-shorn Denver Nuggets.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have both been amazing scorers for the Bulls this year. The duo are both stupendous shooting guards by training, but DeMar has adapted to a small/power forward hybrid role in the past 3 years.

DeMar has been the NBA’s most prolific mid-range shooter this year. Zach LaVine, meanwhile, might be second only to Steph Curry in terms of pull-up 3-point shooting.

The scoring burst provided by the duo is a big reason why the Bulls stand at 11-5. They’ve notched up signature wins over the likes of the Nets, Clippers, Lakers and Dallas.

Tonight, they were up against the Denver Nuggets – a team with a great mentality. Despite not having Nikola Jokic available, the Nuggets pushed Chicago to the brink.

It ultimately required some great two-way play by the Bulls to smother Denver’s challenge. Here are the best stats from the Bulls’ performance tonight, and from their stupendous season thus far.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the NBA duo with most 20+ pt games and other Bulls stats

LaVine and DeMar were the only teammates to be top-10 in scoring this regular season. They’ve cemented that berth by together notching up 20+ points individually in 12 games out of 16 thus far.

DeMar struggled for rhythm from mid-range for a bit tonight. But the Compton-born former All-Star still had 26 points, mainly on the strength of his 12 made free throws. DeMar DeRozan finished with 7-of-21 shooting on the night. This was his 13th 20+ pt game of the year.

Zach LaVine was clearly the Bulls’ offensive hub in this game. He finished with 36 points on the night, going 14/24 from the field and 4/9 on 3s. Zach also swished all 4 of his free throw attempts.

LaVine has only scored less than 20 points once in this season – a win vs Detroit. He seems ready to take the lead in their MVP standings this year once he’s back to full fitness. Zach is, after all, playing through an injury to his left arm.

The Bulls also finished with a 100% free throw conversion – a stupendous stat given that they took 22 freebies all through the game. It was only the 35th occasion in franchise history that they’ve managed such a feat.

The Bulls have completed a tough road trip with flying colors. They can settle down into a rather comfortable position atop the East on their upcoming homestand.