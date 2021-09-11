“LaMelo Ball yamming with ease now?!”: NBA Twitter explodes as clips starring the Hornets’ backcourt are revealed on social media

NBA Twitter reacts as footage of LaMelo Ball showing his bounce during the Hornets’ practice runs in Miami emerges

Now that Devonte’ Graham has gone to New Orleans, Charlotte can now focus on LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier as their starting backcourt. And my, what a backcourt it is.

Last season, when the Hornets were healthy, they were competing for the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. And now, with the team improving in both skill and personnel, things could look very interesting for the team next season.

With this in mind, needless to say, fans have been jumping with excitement, just waiting for the regular season to kick off. And well, let’s just say some recent footage posted on Twitter isn’t going to help the time pass any faster.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Yep.

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter has gone absolutely insane over this footage.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter goes crazy as LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier look sharp during Hornets team runs in Miami

LaMelo Ball has always been quite popular. And with the team he is playing on also being one of the youngest and most entertaining teams to watch in the NBA, it’s no surprise that people are very interested in what this team has in store for next season. And as you saw in that clip, it’s going to be something good.

Like us, there were countless in the NBA community that are just ecstatic about the progress of the team right now, with many choosing to show it on Twitter. And well, here are just a few of their reactions.

LB is yamming with ease now. Good to see he’s put in the work there — El Guapo (@whorchatapapi) September 10, 2021

The hornets goin be a problem very soon 😳 — Certified Real Nigga (@Tricky__X) September 10, 2021

Bro Melo Fr looking scarier every time bro 🥶🥶🥶 — ray111 (@ray11112562580) September 10, 2021

That reverse is mean — Aaron (@BearCov) September 10, 2021

With LaMelo Ball’s wrist finally looking good, Terry Rozier looking at his scary best, we can’t wait to see this backcourt, and this team as a whole, on the court next season.

