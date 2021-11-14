LaMelo Ball’s scoring, atrocious team defense, and a budding winning streak!”: Hornets TSR Mailbag

Is LaMelo Ball the problem for the Charlotte Hornets? Will their defense ever improve? Here is week 2 of the Hornets Mailbag

The Charlotte Hornets may have looked explosive during their first 7 games, going 5-2 in that time. However, in their next 7, it’s like they had forgotten how to win for a bit there.

The team went 0-5, before finally winning two very good games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks.

During this whole run, there were a ton of positives to take, and of course, a ton of negatives as well. And discuss them all, is what we do here at The SportsRush Mailbag!

So, let’s get into it already, shall we?

Positive: LaMelo Ball unleashed

In our last edition of the Hornets TSR Mailbag, we had discussed how James Borrego, despite being an incredible head coach, had unfairly cut short LaMelo Ball’s minutes. And now, we are happy to say, that is no longer the case.

The Ball brother is finally being given all the time he needs during every quarter, resulting in some very high-scoring games. He recently even got his second career triple-double during this stretch, recording 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, in an overtime loss to the Lakers.

In all likelihood, the man is in the middle of a massive leap. And who knows? This could be his first season as an All-Star after all.

Negative: LaMelo Ball’s scoring, and what it means for the Charlotte Hornets

Now, we know we just praised the Hornets star for his improvement, and still stand by that. This negative isn’t exactly his fault… at least not completely.

For context here, the Hornets have won their last two games, which came against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the New York Knicks. These are two very good and wildly competitive teams, making these victories that much sweeter, especially after a 5 game losing streak.

He throwing Floaters and skipping on the Lakers 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/vcrODCUnTk — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) November 9, 2021

Thing is though, while Ball was having a field day scoring during the games where the franchise lost, he only scored 12 points during both the recent victories. Moreover, he also had a near triple-double in both these games, making his performance just a tad bit more all-rounded.

Does this mean that the Hornets need LaMelo Ball to be more of a pass-first guy in order to win games?

Positive: A potential winning streak on the horizon

Speaking of their last two wins though, those dubs could be an incredible sign for the team.

In many ways, this team is as streaky as they come. When they get into a habit, they tend to do it for a long time, before things change.

Their recent losing streak is a massive example of this phenomenon, with the team giving up 5, despite being 5-2 in the games before it.

This could mean very good things for Charlotte, especially if they want to make the playoffs this season.

Negative: ‘Somebody, get a damn stop!’

At least that’s what we think James Borrego was forced to shout during more than just a few of the team’s timeouts.

Coming into this season, no sane fan thought this team’s defense was going to be anything close to elite. However, even the franchise’s greatest detractors would probably have a hard time believing just how bad they have really been.

Just a few days ago, the team was rated as the worst defensive team in the NBA this season.

The good news is, the Hornets have since recovered, and currently stand as the joint 13th best defensive team in the league right now. And James Borrego will be praying to God that they can keep it up.

Positive: Mason Plumlee is starting to fit in

If the only footage you had seen of Mason Plumlee was from his first few games as a Hornet, you’d probably believe that the man didn’t belong in the NBA.

He was a non-factor on the boards, turnover heavy, and simply a negative on the court. Off late though, the man has finally been finding his groove with the Hornets.

Plumlee has always been known as a point center of sorts, with the ability to make plays for others on the court with him. And during Charlotte’s last two games especially, he has shown fans of the team just why that is. The man grabbed 5 assists against the Grizzlies. And while he only had 1 against the Knicks, anybody who watched the game will tell you, his impact as a playmaker was worth far more in that match as well.

Now let’s just hope the man can continue to improve as the season wears on.

Negative: Performance in the fourth quarter

Last season, the Charlotte Hornets were possibly the best closing team in the NBA during the regular season. So, it is a bit weird to see that the same franchise has been close to atrocious in the fourth quarter during this season.

Especially during their losing streak, it wasn’t uncommon to see the team go absolutely cold during the final five minutes of the game, while also utterly unable to get a stop on the defensive end. Everyone on the floor just kept fouling over and over, before they eventually lost a lead (if they had one), and then got played out of the game.

We will say that there is good news here. After all, while there have been scares, this negative did not bear its ugly head during the team’s last two games. And as a result, the team has walked away with the dub.

Now, let’s just hope the team can replicate that for the rest of their 68 games this season.

